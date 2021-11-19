Publish date:
How to Watch George Mason vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the James Madison Dukes (3-0), who have won three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
George Mason
-2.5
148.5 points
Key Stats for JMU vs. George Mason
- Last year, the Patriots scored just 0.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Dukes gave up (70.5).
- The Dukes put up 8.2 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Patriots gave up (69.9).
- Last season, the Patriots had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Dukes' opponents knocked down.
- The Dukes shot 45.2% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.8% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.
George Mason Players to Watch
- Jordan Miller led his squad in both points (14.3) and assists (1.8) per contest last season, and also averaged 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Javon Greene averaged 11.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.
- Josh Oduro was tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6) last season, and also put up 10 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Tyler Kolek led the Patriots at 2.3 assists per game last year, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 10.8 points.
- A.J. Wilson posted 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.3 steals and 2 blocked shots.
JMU Players to Watch
- Matt Lewis scored 18.6 points per game last season along with 3.5 assists.
- Justin Amadi pulled down five rebounds per game while also scoring 9.1 points a contest.
- Lewis hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Terell Strickland averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Amadi compiled 0.4 rejections per contest.
November
19
2021
George Mason at James Madison
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)