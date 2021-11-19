Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Mason Patriots (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the James Madison Dukes (3-0), who have won three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.

How to Watch JMU vs. George Mason

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Atlantic Union Bank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total George Mason -2.5 148.5 points

Key Stats for JMU vs. George Mason

Last year, the Patriots scored just 0.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Dukes gave up (70.5).

The Dukes put up 8.2 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Patriots gave up (69.9).

Last season, the Patriots had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Dukes' opponents knocked down.

The Dukes shot 45.2% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.8% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.

George Mason Players to Watch

Jordan Miller led his squad in both points (14.3) and assists (1.8) per contest last season, and also averaged 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Javon Greene averaged 11.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.

Josh Oduro was tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6) last season, and also put up 10 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tyler Kolek led the Patriots at 2.3 assists per game last year, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 10.8 points.

A.J. Wilson posted 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.3 steals and 2 blocked shots.

JMU Players to Watch