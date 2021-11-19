Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch George Mason vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The George Mason Patriots (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the James Madison Dukes (3-0), who have won three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.

    How to Watch JMU vs. George Mason

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    George Mason vs JMU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    George Mason

    -2.5

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for JMU vs. George Mason

    • Last year, the Patriots scored just 0.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Dukes gave up (70.5).
    • The Dukes put up 8.2 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Patriots gave up (69.9).
    • Last season, the Patriots had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Dukes' opponents knocked down.
    • The Dukes shot 45.2% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.8% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.

    George Mason Players to Watch

    • Jordan Miller led his squad in both points (14.3) and assists (1.8) per contest last season, and also averaged 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Javon Greene averaged 11.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Josh Oduro was tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6) last season, and also put up 10 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Tyler Kolek led the Patriots at 2.3 assists per game last year, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 10.8 points.
    • A.J. Wilson posted 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.3 steals and 2 blocked shots.

    JMU Players to Watch

    • Matt Lewis scored 18.6 points per game last season along with 3.5 assists.
    • Justin Amadi pulled down five rebounds per game while also scoring 9.1 points a contest.
    • Lewis hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Terell Strickland averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Amadi compiled 0.4 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    George Mason at James Madison

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

