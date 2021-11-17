Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    How to Watch George Mason vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-0) host the George Mason Patriots (3-0) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Terrapins will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Patriots, who have won three straight.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. George Mason

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Xfinity Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maryland vs George Mason Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Maryland

    -9.5

    141.5 points

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. George Mason

    • Last year, the Terrapins recorded 68.9 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 69.9 the Patriots allowed.
    • The Patriots scored 5.7 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Terrapins gave up (65.6).
    • The Terrapins made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Patriots allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
    • The Patriots shot 42.9% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 41.0% the Terrapins' opponents shot last season.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Aaron Wiggins averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Eric Ayala led his squad in both points (14.6) and assists (2.1) per contest last season, and also posted 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Donta Scott was tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.9) last season, and also posted 11.0 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Darryl Morsell was tops on his team in assists per contest (2.8) last year, and also put up 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
    • Hakim Hart averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last season, shooting 45.2% from the field.

    George Mason Players to Watch

    • Jordan Miller averaged 14.3 points per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Josh Oduro pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Tyler Kolek averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
    • Kolek hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Javon Greene averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while A.J. Wilson compiled 2.0 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    George Mason at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
