Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-0) host the George Mason Patriots (3-0) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Terrapins will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Patriots, who have won three straight.

How to Watch Maryland vs. George Mason

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -9.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. George Mason

Last year, the Terrapins recorded 68.9 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 69.9 the Patriots allowed.

The Patriots scored 5.7 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Terrapins gave up (65.6).

The Terrapins made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Patriots allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

The Patriots shot 42.9% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 41.0% the Terrapins' opponents shot last season.

Maryland Players to Watch

Aaron Wiggins averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Ayala led his squad in both points (14.6) and assists (2.1) per contest last season, and also posted 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Donta Scott was tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.9) last season, and also posted 11.0 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Darryl Morsell was tops on his team in assists per contest (2.8) last year, and also put up 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Hakim Hart averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last season, shooting 45.2% from the field.

George Mason Players to Watch