How to Watch George Mason at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

George Mason travels to Maryland on Wednesday night, looking to stay perfect on the year.

George Mason has gotten off to a terrific start to the year, as it has won each of its first three games by at least 21 points. The Patriots zipped by Stony Brook, Penn and Morgan State to start the year 3-0.

How to Watch George Mason at Maryland Today:

Match Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the George Mason at Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Josh Oduro is leading the team in scoring with 17.3 per game, and Davonte Gaines is pulling down 7.7 rebounds a game to lead the team.

They will look to keep up the hot play and help the Patriots complete a big upset of Maryland on Wednesday.

The Terrapins will be on upset alert as they try to win their fourth in a row.

Maryland has had to come back from halftime deficits in each of its last two games to pull off the wins. George Washington and Vermont both had the Terrapins down, but Maryland fended them off to avoid the upset.

Wednesday the Terrapins will once again look to avoid the upset against a George Mason team very capable of coming to town and getting a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.