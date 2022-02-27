George Washington travels to rival George Mason on Sunday afternoon looking to pick up the season sweep of the Patriots.

George Washington hits the road Sunday looking to bounce back from an 84-71 loss to Richmond on Tuesday. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Colonials and was just their third in the last eight games.

How to Watch George Washington at George Mason in College Basketball Today:

They are now back to .500 in the A-10 at 7-7 and are just 11-15 overall.

It has been a tough season for George Washington, but it has been playing much better as it looks to possibly make a surprise run in the A-10 tournament.

First, though, the Colonials will look to beat George Mason for a second time this year after they beat them 77-76 back on Jan. 17.

The Patriots were shocked that day but responded with a four-game winning streak. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to keep it going as they have lost six of their last eight and have really struggled in February.

They are now just 6-7 in the A-10 and have fallen to .500 overall at 13-13.

George Mason hasn't been playing well, but Sunday afternoon, it will look to snap out of its funk and pick up a season split with the Colonials.

