George Washington travels to Massachusetts to take on UMass on Wednesday with both programs needing wins to move up the Atlantic 10 standings as the season starts to approach its ending.

How to Watch George Washington at Massachusetts Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

George Washington enters the matchup with an 8-13 overall record and a 4-5 record in conference play but is coming off of a loss. Its most recent outing was a 78-73 defeat against Davidson on Saturday, one in which James Bishop went off, scoring 26 points in the defeat.

His backcourt mate Joe Bamisile also performed well in the loss, scoring 19 points and chipping in four rebounds.

UMass, meanwhile, comes into the game with a 10-11 record overall and a 3-6 in Atlantic 10 competition. It's coming off of a win, however, defeating Rhode Island 78-67 on Saturday behind 30 points and six rebounds from TJ Weeks and 12 points and 11 rebounds out of CJ Kelly.

Although neither program has much to play for at this point in the season, both George Washington and UMass possess talented players who will be playing for pride.

To catch this intriguing Atlantic 10 matchup, tune to NEST at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.