How to Watch George Washington at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

Rhode Island goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when they host George Washington

Rhode Island has had a great start to the A-10 as it is 3-1 and has won three straight. It lost to league-leader Davidson 72-68 in its conference opener but have beat St. Joseph's, UMass and La Salle since.

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

This is the third time this year that the Rams have won three straight games, but they have yet to get to a fourth straight.

Saturday they will be big favorites to do just that, but they need to make sure they aren't overlooking a George Washington team that has lost three of four.

The Colonials were aiming to win their second straight game on Tuesday, but they couldn't beat St. Joseph's. They would lose 72-61 to drop to 1-3 in the A-10 and 5-11 overall.

It has been a season to forget for George Washington, but the team hasn't quit as they have gone 3-3 in their last six.

Saturday they will look to sneak into Rhode Island and come away with a big upset win against a Rams team looking to keep pace with Davidson in the conference standings.

