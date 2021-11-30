How to Watch George Washington vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Washington Colonials (2-6) battle the Boston University Terriers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. Boston University
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Boston University
- The Colonials put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Terriers give up (63.6).
- The Terriers average only 1.5 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Colonials allow their opponents to score (71.4).
- The Colonials are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Terriers allow to opponents.
- The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 41.9% the Colonials' opponents have shot this season.
George Washington Players to Watch
- The Colonials scoring leader is James Bishop, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. is George Washington's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Brendan Adams is its best passer, averaging 2.1 assists in each contest.
- The Colonials get the most three-point shooting production out of Bishop, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- The George Washington leader in both steals and blocks is Lindo, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Javante McCoy's points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Terriers' leaderboards.
- Sukhmail Mathon is at the top of the Boston University rebounding leaderboard with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 11.4 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.
- McCoy is dependable from three-point range and leads the Terriers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Boston University's leader in steals is McCoy (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mathon (0.5 per game).
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
CSU Fullerton
L 74-59
Away
11/19/2021
UMass-Lowell
L 67-56
Home
11/22/2021
Wright State
W 74-63
Home
11/23/2021
Kent State
L 77-69
Home
11/24/2021
Missouri State
L 72-54
Away
12/1/2021
Boston University
-
Home
12/4/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
12/8/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
12/13/2021
Radford
-
Home
12/22/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Hartford
W 75-70
Away
11/21/2021
Northern Illinois
W 76-58
Home
11/22/2021
Sam Houston
W 72-59
Away
11/24/2021
Florida State
L 81-80
Away
11/28/2021
Merrimack
W 61-60
Home
12/1/2021
George Washington
-
Away
12/4/2021
Binghamton
-
Home
12/8/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Home
12/11/2021
Dartmouth
-
Away
12/18/2021
Marist
-
Home
1/1/2022
Bucknell
-
Home