Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The George Washington Colonials (2-6) battle the Boston University Terriers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Boston University

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for George Washington vs. Boston University

    • The Colonials put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Terriers give up (63.6).
    • The Terriers average only 1.5 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Colonials allow their opponents to score (71.4).
    • The Colonials are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Terriers allow to opponents.
    • The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 41.9% the Colonials' opponents have shot this season.

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • The Colonials scoring leader is James Bishop, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • Ricky Lindo Jr. is George Washington's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Brendan Adams is its best passer, averaging 2.1 assists in each contest.
    • The Colonials get the most three-point shooting production out of Bishop, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
    • The George Washington leader in both steals and blocks is Lindo, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.

    Boston University Players to Watch

    • Javante McCoy's points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Terriers' leaderboards.
    • Sukhmail Mathon is at the top of the Boston University rebounding leaderboard with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 11.4 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.
    • McCoy is dependable from three-point range and leads the Terriers with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Boston University's leader in steals is McCoy (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mathon (0.5 per game).

    George Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    L 74-59

    Away

    11/19/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    L 67-56

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wright State

    W 74-63

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Kent State

    L 77-69

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Missouri State

    L 72-54

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    Boston University Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Hartford

    W 75-70

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 76-58

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 72-59

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida State

    L 81-80

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Merrimack

    W 61-60

    Home

    12/1/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Binghamton

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Marist

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Boston University at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after getting fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) defends during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy