How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The George Washington Colonials (4-8, 0-0 A-10) are at home in A-10 play against the Dayton Flyers (8-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: USA Network

Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Dayton

The Colonials score 65.1 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 63.6 the Flyers give up.

The Flyers put up an average of 69.1 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Colonials give up.

The Colonials make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Flyers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 41.9% the Colonials' opponents have shot this season.

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop leads the Colonials in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

George Washington's leading rebounder is Ricky Lindo Jr. averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is Brayon Freeman and his 2.8 assists per game.

Bishop leads the Colonials in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lindo is George Washington's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Dayton Players to Watch

Toumani Camara records 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Flyers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Malachi Smith records more assists than any other Dayton player with 4.5 per game. He also averages 9.7 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.

Elijah Weaver hits 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Flyers.

Smith (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dayton while Daron Holmes (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

George Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Missouri State L 72-54 Away 12/1/2021 Boston University L 56-54 Home 12/4/2021 Charlotte L 86-79 Away 12/8/2021 Coppin State W 75-62 Home 12/13/2021 Radford W 67-58 Home 1/8/2022 Dayton - Home 1/11/2022 VCU - Away 1/17/2022 George Mason - Home 1/19/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Away 1/22/2022 Rhode Island - Away 1/26/2022 Saint Louis - Away

Dayton Schedule