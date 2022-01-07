Skip to main content

How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Washington Colonials (4-8, 0-0 A-10) are at home in A-10 play against the Dayton Flyers (8-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Dayton

  • The Colonials score 65.1 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 63.6 the Flyers give up.
  • The Flyers put up an average of 69.1 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Colonials give up.
  • The Colonials make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • The Flyers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 41.9% the Colonials' opponents have shot this season.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop leads the Colonials in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • George Washington's leading rebounder is Ricky Lindo Jr. averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is Brayon Freeman and his 2.8 assists per game.
  • Bishop leads the Colonials in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lindo is George Washington's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Toumani Camara records 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Flyers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Malachi Smith records more assists than any other Dayton player with 4.5 per game. He also averages 9.7 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Elijah Weaver hits 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Flyers.
  • Smith (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dayton while Daron Holmes (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

George Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/24/2021

Missouri State

L 72-54

Away

12/1/2021

Boston University

L 56-54

Home

12/4/2021

Charlotte

L 86-79

Away

12/8/2021

Coppin State

W 75-62

Home

12/13/2021

Radford

W 67-58

Home

1/8/2022

Dayton

-

Home

1/11/2022

VCU

-

Away

1/17/2022

George Mason

-

Home

1/19/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

1/22/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

1/26/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

Dayton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

SMU

L 77-69

Away

12/12/2021

Virginia Tech

W 62-57

Home

12/18/2021

Ole Miss

L 76-68

Away

12/21/2021

Southern

W 69-60

Home

1/5/2022

VCU

L 53-52

Home

1/8/2022

George Washington

-

Away

1/11/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

1/15/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

1/19/2022

Fordham

-

Home

1/22/2022

George Mason

-

Away

1/28/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Dayton at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots over Memphis Grizzles guard DaQuan Jeffries (55) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) and guard Tyson Walker (2) and forward Gabe Brown (44) and guard Jaden Akins (3) react after their win over the Nebraska cornhuskers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

37 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

38 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

39 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fordham vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

41 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

42 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots over Texas Longhorns forwards Brock Cunningham (30) and Tre Mitchell (33) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

42 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Davidson vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy