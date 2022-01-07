How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Washington Colonials (4-8, 0-0 A-10) are at home in A-10 play against the Dayton Flyers (8-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Dayton
- The Colonials score 65.1 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 63.6 the Flyers give up.
- The Flyers put up an average of 69.1 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Colonials give up.
- The Colonials make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- The Flyers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 41.9% the Colonials' opponents have shot this season.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop leads the Colonials in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- George Washington's leading rebounder is Ricky Lindo Jr. averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is Brayon Freeman and his 2.8 assists per game.
- Bishop leads the Colonials in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lindo is George Washington's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Toumani Camara records 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Flyers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Malachi Smith records more assists than any other Dayton player with 4.5 per game. He also averages 9.7 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Elijah Weaver hits 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Flyers.
- Smith (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dayton while Daron Holmes (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Missouri State
L 72-54
Away
12/1/2021
Boston University
L 56-54
Home
12/4/2021
Charlotte
L 86-79
Away
12/8/2021
Coppin State
W 75-62
Home
12/13/2021
Radford
W 67-58
Home
1/8/2022
Dayton
-
Home
1/11/2022
VCU
-
Away
1/17/2022
George Mason
-
Home
1/19/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
1/22/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
1/26/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
SMU
L 77-69
Away
12/12/2021
Virginia Tech
W 62-57
Home
12/18/2021
Ole Miss
L 76-68
Away
12/21/2021
Southern
W 69-60
Home
1/5/2022
VCU
L 53-52
Home
1/8/2022
George Washington
-
Away
1/11/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
1/15/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
1/19/2022
Fordham
-
Home
1/22/2022
George Mason
-
Away
1/28/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home