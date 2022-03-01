George Washington vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch George Washington vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) looks to the basket over shooting through George Washington Colonials guard James Bishop (11) defense in the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Duquesne Dukes (6-21, 1-14 A-10) will try to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the George Washington Colonials (11-16, 7-8 A-10) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Duquesne

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Duquesne

  • The 66.6 points per game the Colonials score are 5.3 fewer points than the Dukes give up (71.9).
  • The Dukes put up 7.9 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Colonials allow their opponents to score (71.2).
  • The Colonials are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Dukes allow to opponents.
  • The Dukes' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

George Washington Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Colonials this season is James Bishop, who averages 16.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
  • Ricky Lindo Jr. is George Washington's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Brayon Freeman is its best passer, distributing 3.3 assists in each contest.
  • Bishop makes more threes per game than any other member of the Colonials, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Lindo is a standout on the defensive end for George Washington, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Tre Williams sits at the top of the Dukes scoring leaderboard with 10.8 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.
  • The Duquesne leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Easley Jr. with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Amir "Primo" Spears with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
  • Easley knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dukes.
  • Duquesne's leader in steals is Easley (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.1 per game).

George Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Dayton

L 80-54

Away

2/16/2022

Duquesne

W 73-52

Away

2/19/2022

Rhode Island

W 72-61

Home

2/22/2022

Richmond

L 84-71

Home

2/27/2022

George Mason

L 69-62

Away

3/2/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

3/5/2022

Fordham

-

Away

Duquesne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Davidson

L 72-61

Away

2/16/2022

George Washington

L 73-52

Home

2/19/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 81-55

Away

2/23/2022

Davidson

L 74-50

Home

2/26/2022

Rhode Island

L 70-54

Away

3/2/2022

George Washington

-

Away

3/5/2022

La Salle

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Duquesne at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

