The Fordham Rams (14-15, 7-10 A-10) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the George Washington Colonials (12-16, 8-8 A-10) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Washington

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Rose Hill Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Washington

The Rams average 5.3 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Colonials allow (72).

The Colonials' 67.8 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 67.2 the Rams allow.

This season, the Rams have a 39.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.

Fordham Players to Watch

Chuba Ohams posts a team-best 11.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field.

Darius Quisenberry paces the Rams with 16.9 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also averaging 4 rebounds.

Antrell Charlton posts a team-high 3.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 33.7% from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Rose averages 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Navarro puts up 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

George Washington Players to Watch