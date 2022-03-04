How to Watch George Washington vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fordham Rams (14-15, 7-10 A-10) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the George Washington Colonials (12-16, 8-8 A-10) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Fordham vs. George Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Washington
- The Rams average 5.3 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Colonials allow (72).
- The Colonials' 67.8 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 67.2 the Rams allow.
- This season, the Rams have a 39.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams posts a team-best 11.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field.
- Darius Quisenberry paces the Rams with 16.9 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also averaging 4 rebounds.
- Antrell Charlton posts a team-high 3.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 33.7% from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyle Rose averages 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Navarro puts up 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Joe Bamisile gives the Colonials 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- James Bishop tops the Colonials in scoring (17.1 points per game) and assists (2), and produces 2.3 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. paces the Colonials in rebounding (7.7 per game), and puts up 7.8 points and 1.4 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Brayon Freeman is putting up a team-best 3.4 assists per game. And he is producing 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 42.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Colonials get 8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Brendan Adams.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
George Washington at Fordham
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
