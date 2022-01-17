Skip to main content

How to Watch George Washington vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A-10 foes meet when the George Mason Patriots (7-6, 0-0 A-10) visit the George Washington Colonials (4-10, 0-2 A-10) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.

How to Watch George Washington vs. George Mason

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Key Stats for George Washington vs. George Mason

  • The 72.3 points per game the Patriots put up are just 0.9 more points than the Colonials give up (71.4).
  • The Colonials put up an average of 64 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 66.2 the Patriots allow to opponents.
  • The Patriots are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Colonials allow to opponents.

George Mason Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Patriots this season is Josh Oduro, who averages 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Davonte Gaines is George Mason's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.
  • De'Von Cooper leads the Patriots in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Oduro is a standout on the defensive end for George Mason, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 1.5 per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop is the top scorer for the Colonials with 15.6 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • The George Washington leaders in rebounding and assists are Ricky Lindo Jr. with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.7 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Brayon Freeman with three assists per game (he also tacks on 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).
  • Bishop is dependable from three-point range and leads the Colonials with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Lindo's steals (1.9 steals per game) and blocks (two blocks per game) pace George Washington on defense.

George Mason Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Old Dominion

L 60-50

Home

12/7/2021

Navy

W 71-65

Home

12/18/2021

Georgia

W 80-67

Away

12/21/2021

American

W 67-44

Home

1/1/2022

Kansas

L 76-67

Away

1/17/2022

George Washington

-

Away

1/22/2022

Dayton

-

Home

1/26/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

1/30/2022

UMass

-

Away

2/2/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

2/5/2022

La Salle

-

Away

George Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Charlotte

L 86-79

Away

12/8/2021

Coppin State

W 75-62

Home

12/13/2021

Radford

W 67-58

Home

1/8/2022

Dayton

L 83-58

Home

1/11/2022

VCU

L 84-57

Away

1/17/2022

George Mason

-

Home

1/19/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

1/22/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

1/26/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

1/30/2022

Fordham

-

Home

2/2/2022

La Salle

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

George Mason at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
