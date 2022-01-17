How to Watch George Washington vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A-10 foes meet when the George Mason Patriots (7-6, 0-0 A-10) visit the George Washington Colonials (4-10, 0-2 A-10) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.

How to Watch George Washington vs. George Mason

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

2:00 PM ET
TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for George Washington vs. George Mason

The 72.3 points per game the Patriots put up are just 0.9 more points than the Colonials give up (71.4).

The Colonials put up an average of 64 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 66.2 the Patriots allow to opponents.

The Patriots are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Colonials allow to opponents.

George Mason Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Patriots this season is Josh Oduro, who averages 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Davonte Gaines is George Mason's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.

De'Von Cooper leads the Patriots in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Oduro is a standout on the defensive end for George Mason, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 1.5 per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop is the top scorer for the Colonials with 15.6 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his scoring output.

The George Washington leaders in rebounding and assists are Ricky Lindo Jr. with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.7 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Brayon Freeman with three assists per game (he also tacks on 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).

Bishop is dependable from three-point range and leads the Colonials with 2.1 made threes per game.

Lindo's steals (1.9 steals per game) and blocks (two blocks per game) pace George Washington on defense.

George Mason Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Old Dominion L 60-50 Home 12/7/2021 Navy W 71-65 Home 12/18/2021 Georgia W 80-67 Away 12/21/2021 American W 67-44 Home 1/1/2022 Kansas L 76-67 Away 1/17/2022 George Washington - Away 1/22/2022 Dayton - Home 1/26/2022 Saint Bonaventure - Home 1/30/2022 UMass - Away 2/2/2022 Saint Louis - Home 2/5/2022 La Salle - Away

George Washington Schedule