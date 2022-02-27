Skip to main content

How to Watch George Washington vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) looks to the basket over shooting through George Washington Colonials guard James Bishop (11) defense in the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) looks to the basket over shooting through George Washington Colonials guard James Bishop (11) defense in the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Mason Patriots (13-13, 6-7 A-10) are at home in A-10 action against the George Washington Colonials (11-15, 7-7 A-10) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch George Mason vs. George Washington

George Mason vs George Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

George Mason

-10

138.5 points

Key Stats for George Mason vs. George Washington

  • The Patriots put up just 0.3 more points per game (71.6) than the Colonials allow (71.3).
  • The Colonials average just 1.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Patriots give up (68.6).
  • This season, the Patriots have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Colonials' opponents have made.

George Mason Players to Watch

  • Josh Oduro leads his team in both points (18) and assists (1.7) per game, and also averages 7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • D'Shawn Schwartz is averaging 15.7 points, 2.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • Davonte Gaines puts up a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also posting 10.7 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Xavier Johnson paces the Patriots at 4.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 8.5 points.
  • De'Von Cooper posts 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • Joe Bamisile gives the Colonials 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 1 block.
  • James Bishop is putting up team highs in points (16.9 per game) and assists (2). And he is delivering 2.2 rebounds, making 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
  • Ricky Lindo Jr. leads the Colonials in rebounding (7.6 per game), and puts up 7.6 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
  • Brayon Freeman is posting a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor.
  • Brendan Adams gets the Colonials 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

George Washington at George Mason

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
USATSI_16302864
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17760682
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at Temple

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Atlanta United
MLS

How to Watch Sporting vs. United FC

By Christine Brown
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy