How to Watch George Washington vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (13-13, 6-7 A-10) are at home in A-10 action against the George Washington Colonials (11-15, 7-7 A-10) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch George Mason vs. George Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: EagleBank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
George Mason
-10
138.5 points
Key Stats for George Mason vs. George Washington
- The Patriots put up just 0.3 more points per game (71.6) than the Colonials allow (71.3).
- The Colonials average just 1.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Patriots give up (68.6).
- This season, the Patriots have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Colonials' opponents have made.
George Mason Players to Watch
- Josh Oduro leads his team in both points (18) and assists (1.7) per game, and also averages 7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots.
- D'Shawn Schwartz is averaging 15.7 points, 2.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Davonte Gaines puts up a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also posting 10.7 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Xavier Johnson paces the Patriots at 4.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 8.5 points.
- De'Von Cooper posts 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Joe Bamisile gives the Colonials 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 1 block.
- James Bishop is putting up team highs in points (16.9 per game) and assists (2). And he is delivering 2.2 rebounds, making 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. leads the Colonials in rebounding (7.6 per game), and puts up 7.6 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Brayon Freeman is posting a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Brendan Adams gets the Colonials 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
George Washington at George Mason
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)