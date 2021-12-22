George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-6) go up against the George Washington Colonials (4-8) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Colonials score only 0.3 more points per game (65.1) than the Hawks allow (64.8).

The Hawks score only 1.2 more points per game (70.6) than the Colonials give up to opponents (69.4).

The Colonials make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Hawks have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

George Washington Players to Watch

The Colonials scoring leader is James Bishop, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Ricky Lindo Jr. leads George Washington in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Brayon Freeman leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.

Bishop makes more threes per game than any other member of the Colonials, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The George Washington leader in both steals and blocks is Lindo, who averages 2.0 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Zion Styles is at the top of the Hawks scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also pulls down 3.7 rebounds and dishes out 0.8 assists per game.

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game for Maryland-Eastern Shore to take the top rebound spot on the team. Da'Shawn Phillip holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.

Dom London knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's leader in steals and blocks is Pollard with 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

George Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Missouri State L 72-54 Away 12/1/2021 Boston University L 56-54 Home 12/4/2021 Charlotte L 86-79 Away 12/8/2021 Coppin State W 75-62 Home 12/13/2021 Radford W 67-58 Home 12/22/2021 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Home 12/30/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Home 1/2/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Away 1/5/2022 Duquesne - Away 1/8/2022 Dayton - Home 1/11/2022 VCU - Away

Maryland-Eastern Shore Schedule