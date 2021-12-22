George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-6) go up against the George Washington Colonials (4-8) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- The Colonials score only 0.3 more points per game (65.1) than the Hawks allow (64.8).
- The Hawks score only 1.2 more points per game (70.6) than the Colonials give up to opponents (69.4).
- The Colonials make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Hawks have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.
George Washington Players to Watch
- The Colonials scoring leader is James Bishop, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. leads George Washington in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Brayon Freeman leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
- Bishop makes more threes per game than any other member of the Colonials, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The George Washington leader in both steals and blocks is Lindo, who averages 2.0 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game.
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Zion Styles is at the top of the Hawks scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also pulls down 3.7 rebounds and dishes out 0.8 assists per game.
- Nathaniel Pollard Jr. puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game for Maryland-Eastern Shore to take the top rebound spot on the team. Da'Shawn Phillip holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
- Dom London knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore's leader in steals and blocks is Pollard with 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Missouri State
L 72-54
Away
12/1/2021
Boston University
L 56-54
Home
12/4/2021
Charlotte
L 86-79
Away
12/8/2021
Coppin State
W 75-62
Home
12/13/2021
Radford
W 67-58
Home
12/22/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/2/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
1/5/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
1/8/2022
Dayton
-
Home
1/11/2022
VCU
-
Away
Maryland-Eastern Shore Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
UConn
L 72-63
Away
12/4/2021
Lehigh
W 81-75
Away
12/8/2021
Clarks Summit
W 102-58
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Mary's (MD)
W 79-43
Home
12/20/2021
Charlotte
L 70-54
Away
12/22/2021
George Washington
-
Away
12/28/2021
Columbia
-
Away
12/30/2021
Longwood
-
Home
1/8/2022
Norfolk State
-
Home
1/10/2022
Howard
-
Away
1/15/2022
Delaware State
-
Away