George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-6) go up against the George Washington Colonials (4-8) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

    • The Colonials score only 0.3 more points per game (65.1) than the Hawks allow (64.8).
    • The Hawks score only 1.2 more points per game (70.6) than the Colonials give up to opponents (69.4).
    • The Colonials make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
    • The Hawks have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • The Colonials scoring leader is James Bishop, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Ricky Lindo Jr. leads George Washington in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Brayon Freeman leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
    • Bishop makes more threes per game than any other member of the Colonials, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • The George Washington leader in both steals and blocks is Lindo, who averages 2.0 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game.

    Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

    • Zion Styles is at the top of the Hawks scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also pulls down 3.7 rebounds and dishes out 0.8 assists per game.
    • Nathaniel Pollard Jr. puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game for Maryland-Eastern Shore to take the top rebound spot on the team. Da'Shawn Phillip holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
    • Dom London knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Maryland-Eastern Shore's leader in steals and blocks is Pollard with 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

    George Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Missouri State

    L 72-54

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Boston University

    L 56-54

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Charlotte

    L 86-79

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Coppin State

    W 75-62

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Radford

    W 67-58

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Duquesne

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    VCU

    -

    Away

    Maryland-Eastern Shore Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    UConn

    L 72-63

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Lehigh

    W 81-75

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Clarks Summit

    W 102-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Mary's (MD)

    W 79-43

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Charlotte

    L 70-54

    Away

    12/22/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Howard

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Delaware State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

