George Washington looks to start its season with a second straight win Thursday night when it travels to Maryland.

George Washington had to survive a furious rally by St. Francis (PA) in its season opener to pick up the win. The Colonials led by 13 with 5:38 on the clock but allowed the Red Flash to get within one point with just 46 seconds left before finally hitting two free throws to get the win.

How to Watch George Washington at Maryland Today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

It was a win for the Colonials but one that was much too close. It did show that they will battle and that they could survive in the end to pick up the win. Thursday, they will have to play much better as they head to No. 21 Maryland, which also won its season opening game.

The Terrapins used a strong first half to build a 16-point lead that was too much for Quinnipiac to overcome. Maryland was outscored by two in the second half, but it had the game in control, as the Terrapins led by as many as 21 before the team took its foot off the gas.

The Terrapins guard Eric Ayala scored his 1,000 point during the game. This marks the second of five straight home games to start the year for Maryland

