    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Radford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Radford Highlanders (4-6) will attempt to break a five-game road slide when they visit the George Washington Colonials (3-8) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Radford

    • Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

    Key Stats for George Washington vs. Radford

    • The Colonials put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Highlanders give up (68.3).
    • The Highlanders average 7.8 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Colonials give up (70.5).
    • This season, the Colonials have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.
    • The Highlanders have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • James Bishop leads the Colonials in scoring, tallying 15.4 points per game to go with 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Ricky Lindo Jr. leads George Washington in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Brayon Freeman leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.
    • Bishop leads the Colonials in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The George Washington leader in both steals and blocks is Lindo, who averages 1.9 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.

    Radford Players to Watch

    • Rashun Williams sits at the top of the Highlanders scoring leaderboard with 8.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and racks up 1.0 assist per game.
    • Radford's leader in rebounds is Chyree Walker with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Josiah Jeffers with 2.5 per game.
    • Williams knocks down 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Highlanders.
    • Radford's leader in steals is Jeffers (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Shaquan Jules (0.6 per game).

    George Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Kent State

    L 77-69

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Missouri State

    L 72-54

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Boston University

    L 56-54

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Charlotte

    L 86-79

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Coppin State

    W 75-62

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Duquesne

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    Radford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    William & Mary

    W 67-54

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 88-75

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Kentucky Christian

    W 79-70

    Home

    12/4/2021

    West Virginia

    L 67-51

    Away

    12/11/2021

    JMU

    L 79-70

    Away

    12/13/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Davidson

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Averett

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Radford at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
