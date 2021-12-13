Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Radford Highlanders (4-6) will attempt to break a five-game road slide when they visit the George Washington Colonials (3-8) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Radford

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Radford

The Colonials put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Highlanders give up (68.3).

The Highlanders average 7.8 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Colonials give up (70.5).

This season, the Colonials have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.

The Highlanders have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop leads the Colonials in scoring, tallying 15.4 points per game to go with 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Ricky Lindo Jr. leads George Washington in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Brayon Freeman leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.

Bishop leads the Colonials in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The George Washington leader in both steals and blocks is Lindo, who averages 1.9 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.

Radford Players to Watch

Rashun Williams sits at the top of the Highlanders scoring leaderboard with 8.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and racks up 1.0 assist per game.

Radford's leader in rebounds is Chyree Walker with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Josiah Jeffers with 2.5 per game.

Williams knocks down 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Highlanders.

Radford's leader in steals is Jeffers (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Shaquan Jules (0.6 per game).

George Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Kent State L 77-69 Home 11/24/2021 Missouri State L 72-54 Away 12/1/2021 Boston University L 56-54 Home 12/4/2021 Charlotte L 86-79 Away 12/8/2021 Coppin State W 75-62 Home 12/13/2021 Radford - Home 12/22/2021 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Home 12/30/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Home 1/2/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Away 1/5/2022 Duquesne - Away 1/8/2022 Dayton - Home

Radford Schedule