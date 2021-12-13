How to Watch George Washington vs. Radford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (4-6) will attempt to break a five-game road slide when they visit the George Washington Colonials (3-8) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. Radford
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Radford
- The Colonials put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Highlanders give up (68.3).
- The Highlanders average 7.8 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Colonials give up (70.5).
- This season, the Colonials have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.
- The Highlanders have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop leads the Colonials in scoring, tallying 15.4 points per game to go with 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. leads George Washington in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Brayon Freeman leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.
- Bishop leads the Colonials in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The George Washington leader in both steals and blocks is Lindo, who averages 1.9 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.
Radford Players to Watch
- Rashun Williams sits at the top of the Highlanders scoring leaderboard with 8.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and racks up 1.0 assist per game.
- Radford's leader in rebounds is Chyree Walker with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Josiah Jeffers with 2.5 per game.
- Williams knocks down 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Highlanders.
- Radford's leader in steals is Jeffers (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Shaquan Jules (0.6 per game).
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Kent State
L 77-69
Home
11/24/2021
Missouri State
L 72-54
Away
12/1/2021
Boston University
L 56-54
Home
12/4/2021
Charlotte
L 86-79
Away
12/8/2021
Coppin State
W 75-62
Home
12/13/2021
Radford
-
Home
12/22/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/2/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
1/5/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
1/8/2022
Dayton
-
Home
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
William & Mary
W 67-54
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 88-75
Home
11/30/2021
Kentucky Christian
W 79-70
Home
12/4/2021
West Virginia
L 67-51
Away
12/11/2021
JMU
L 79-70
Away
12/13/2021
George Washington
-
Away
12/18/2021
Davidson
-
Away
12/20/2021
Akron
-
Away
12/29/2021
UMBC
-
Away
1/1/2022
Averett
-
Home
1/5/2022
South Carolina Upstate
-
Away