George Washington vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch George Washington vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Washington Colonials (5-11, 1-3 A-10) aim to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Rhode Island Rams (11-4, 3-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Rhode Island vs. George Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rhode Island
-15
133.5 points
Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. George Washington
- The Rams record just 0.9 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Colonials give up (71.8).
- The Colonials score just 1.7 more points per game (64.6) than the Rams give up (62.9).
- The Rams make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- The Colonials' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell paces the Rams at 12.4 points per contest, while also averaging 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
- Jeremy Sheppard averages a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 39.3% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Makhi Mitchell leads the Rams at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 9.6 points.
- Antwan Walker averages 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 64.9% from the floor.
- Malik Martin is averaging 6.9 points, 1.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Joe Bamisile is averaging 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. is putting up a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.1 points and 1.5 assists, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor.
- James Bishop paces the Colonials in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (2.0), and produces 2.6 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Brendan Adams gets the Colonials 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Brayon Freeman paces the Colonials in assists (2.9 per game), and averages 8.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
