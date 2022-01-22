George Washington vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch George Washington vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The George Washington Colonials (5-11, 1-3 A-10) aim to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Rhode Island Rams (11-4, 3-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. George Washington

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rhode Island vs George Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rhode Island

-15

133.5 points

Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. George Washington

  • The Rams record just 0.9 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Colonials give up (71.8).
  • The Colonials score just 1.7 more points per game (64.6) than the Rams give up (62.9).
  • The Rams make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • The Colonials' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell paces the Rams at 12.4 points per contest, while also averaging 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
  • Jeremy Sheppard averages a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 39.3% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Makhi Mitchell leads the Rams at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 9.6 points.
  • Antwan Walker averages 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 64.9% from the floor.
  • Malik Martin is averaging 6.9 points, 1.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • Joe Bamisile is averaging 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
  • Ricky Lindo Jr. is putting up a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.1 points and 1.5 assists, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • James Bishop paces the Colonials in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (2.0), and produces 2.6 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Brendan Adams gets the Colonials 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Brayon Freeman paces the Colonials in assists (2.9 per game), and averages 8.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

George Washington at Rhode Island

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

