How to Watch George Washington vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rhode Island Rams (13-11, 4-8 A-10) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the George Washington Colonials (10-14, 6-6 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Rhode Island

  • The 67.6 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Colonials give up.
  • The Colonials' 66.4 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 63.5 the Rams give up to opponents.
  • The Rams make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • The Colonials' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell leads the Rams in scoring, tallying 11.0 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
  • Makhi Mitchell is Rhode Island's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game, while Jeremy Sheppard is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
  • Sheppard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Sheppard and Makhel Mitchell lead Rhode Island on the defensive end, with Sheppard leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Makhel Mitchell in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop racks up 17.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Colonials.
  • George Washington's leader in rebounds is Ricky Lindo Jr. with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Brayon Freeman with 3.3 per game.
  • Bishop hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonials.
  • Lindo is at the top of the George Washington steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game.

Rhode Island Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Fordham

L 61-55

Away

2/5/2022

UMass

L 78-67

Home

2/8/2022

VCU

L 73-64

Away

2/12/2022

Davidson

W 72-65

Home

2/14/2022

Dayton

L 63-57

Home

2/19/2022

George Washington

-

Away

2/22/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

2/26/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

3/2/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

3/5/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

George Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

La Salle

W 89-87

Home

2/5/2022

Davidson

L 78-73

Home

2/9/2022

UMass

W 77-68

Away

2/12/2022

Dayton

L 80-54

Away

2/16/2022

Duquesne

W 73-52

Away

2/19/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

2/22/2022

Richmond

-

Home

2/27/2022

George Mason

-

Away

3/2/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

3/5/2022

Fordham

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Rhode Island at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
