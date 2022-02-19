How to Watch George Washington vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rhode Island Rams (13-11, 4-8 A-10) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the George Washington Colonials (10-14, 6-6 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Rhode Island
- The 67.6 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Colonials give up.
- The Colonials' 66.4 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 63.5 the Rams give up to opponents.
- The Rams make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- The Colonials' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell leads the Rams in scoring, tallying 11.0 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Makhi Mitchell is Rhode Island's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game, while Jeremy Sheppard is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
- Sheppard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Sheppard and Makhel Mitchell lead Rhode Island on the defensive end, with Sheppard leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Makhel Mitchell in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop racks up 17.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Colonials.
- George Washington's leader in rebounds is Ricky Lindo Jr. with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Brayon Freeman with 3.3 per game.
- Bishop hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonials.
- Lindo is at the top of the George Washington steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game.
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Fordham
L 61-55
Away
2/5/2022
UMass
L 78-67
Home
2/8/2022
VCU
L 73-64
Away
2/12/2022
Davidson
W 72-65
Home
2/14/2022
Dayton
L 63-57
Home
2/19/2022
George Washington
-
Away
2/22/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
2/26/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
3/2/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
3/5/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
La Salle
W 89-87
Home
2/5/2022
Davidson
L 78-73
Home
2/9/2022
UMass
W 77-68
Away
2/12/2022
Dayton
L 80-54
Away
2/16/2022
Duquesne
W 73-52
Away
2/19/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
2/22/2022
Richmond
-
Home
2/27/2022
George Mason
-
Away
3/2/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
3/5/2022
Fordham
-
Away
