How to Watch George Washington vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (17-10, 8-6 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the George Washington Colonials (11-14, 7-6 A-10) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Richmond

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Richmond

  • The Spiders put up 72.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 70.8 the Colonials allow.
  • The Colonials put up an average of 66.6 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spiders give up to opponents.
  • The Spiders are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Colonials allow to opponents.
  • The Colonials have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jacob Gilyard leads Richmond in assists, averaging 6.1 per game while also scoring 12.5 points per contest.
  • Gilyard leads the Spiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gilyard is Richmond's leader in steals, averaging 3.1 steals per game, while Burton leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop is the top scorer for the Colonials with 17.1 points per game. He also tacks on 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his stats.
  • The George Washington leaders in rebounding and assists are Ricky Lindo Jr. with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.8 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Brayon Freeman with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game).
  • Bishop is the top scorer from deep for the Colonials, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Lindo's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (1.8 blocks per game) pace George Washington on defense.

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Saint Bonaventure

W 71-61

Home

2/7/2022

George Mason

W 62-59

Home

2/9/2022

George Mason

L 87-84

Away

2/12/2022

La Salle

W 77-63

Home

2/18/2022

VCU

L 77-57

Away

2/22/2022

George Washington

-

Away

2/25/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

3/1/2022

Dayton

-

Home

3/4/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

George Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Davidson

L 78-73

Home

2/9/2022

UMass

W 77-68

Away

2/12/2022

Dayton

L 80-54

Away

2/16/2022

Duquesne

W 73-52

Away

2/19/2022

Rhode Island

W 72-61

Home

2/22/2022

Richmond

-

Home

2/27/2022

George Mason

-

Away

3/2/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

3/5/2022

Fordham

-

Away

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Richmond at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
