How to Watch George Washington vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (17-10, 8-6 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the George Washington Colonials (11-14, 7-6 A-10) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Richmond
- The Spiders put up 72.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 70.8 the Colonials allow.
- The Colonials put up an average of 66.6 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spiders give up to opponents.
- The Spiders are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Colonials allow to opponents.
- The Colonials have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Jacob Gilyard leads Richmond in assists, averaging 6.1 per game while also scoring 12.5 points per contest.
- Gilyard leads the Spiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gilyard is Richmond's leader in steals, averaging 3.1 steals per game, while Burton leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop is the top scorer for the Colonials with 17.1 points per game. He also tacks on 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his stats.
- The George Washington leaders in rebounding and assists are Ricky Lindo Jr. with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.8 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Brayon Freeman with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game).
- Bishop is the top scorer from deep for the Colonials, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Lindo's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (1.8 blocks per game) pace George Washington on defense.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/4/2022
Saint Bonaventure
W 71-61
Home
2/7/2022
George Mason
W 62-59
Home
2/9/2022
George Mason
L 87-84
Away
2/12/2022
La Salle
W 77-63
Home
2/18/2022
VCU
L 77-57
Away
2/22/2022
George Washington
-
Away
2/25/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
3/1/2022
Dayton
-
Home
3/4/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Davidson
L 78-73
Home
2/9/2022
UMass
W 77-68
Away
2/12/2022
Dayton
L 80-54
Away
2/16/2022
Duquesne
W 73-52
Away
2/19/2022
Rhode Island
W 72-61
Home
2/22/2022
Richmond
-
Home
2/27/2022
George Mason
-
Away
3/2/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
3/5/2022
Fordham
-
Away
How To Watch
February
22
2022
Richmond at George Washington
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)