Publish date:
How to Watch George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) face the George Washington Colonials (0-0) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- Last year, the Colonials put up 5.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Red Flash gave up (73.4).
- The Red Flash's 68.9 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Colonials gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Colonials had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents made.
- The Red Flash shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop scored 19.1 points and dished out 5.1 assists per game last season.
- Matthew Moyer pulled down 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
- Jamison Battle hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jameer Nelson Jr. averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Dean collected 0.7 blocks per contest.
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Ramiir Dixon-Conover put up 15.5 points per game last season along with 4.4 assists.
- Mark Flagg grabbed an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game last season.
- Bryce Laskey knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Dixon-Conover and Flagg were defensive standouts last season, with Dixon-Conover averaging 1.8 steals per game and Flagg collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
George Washington Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
11/11/2021
Maryland
-
Away
11/13/2021
UCSD
-
Away
11/16/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Away
11/19/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Home
11/22/2021
Wright State
-
Home
Saint Francis (PA) Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Home/Away
11/9/2021
George Washington
-
Away
11/15/2021
Franciscan (OH)
-
Home
11/18/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
11/24/2021
Cornell
-
Away
11/28/2021
Lehigh
-
Away
12/1/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
