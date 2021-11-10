Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2018; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover (1) dribbles while being defended by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) face the George Washington Colonials (0-0) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    Key Stats for George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    • Last year, the Colonials put up 5.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Red Flash gave up (73.4).
    • The Red Flash's 68.9 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Colonials gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Colonials had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents made.
    • The Red Flash shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • James Bishop scored 19.1 points and dished out 5.1 assists per game last season.
    • Matthew Moyer pulled down 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
    • Jamison Battle hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jameer Nelson Jr. averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Dean collected 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

    • Ramiir Dixon-Conover put up 15.5 points per game last season along with 4.4 assists.
    • Mark Flagg grabbed an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game last season.
    • Bryce Laskey knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Dixon-Conover and Flagg were defensive standouts last season, with Dixon-Conover averaging 1.8 steals per game and Flagg collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    George Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UCSD

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Home

    Saint Francis (PA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Franciscan (OH)

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
