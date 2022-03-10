Skip to main content

How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 seed UMass Minutemen (14-16, 7-11 A-10) face off against the No. 7 seed George Washington Colonials (12-17, 8-9 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament Thursday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM. Tune in as both teams attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass

Key Stats for George Washington vs. UMass

  • The Minutemen average 75.0 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 71.9 the Colonials allow.
  • The Colonials' 67.7 points per game are 10.1 fewer points than the 77.8 the Minutemen allow to opponents.
  • The Minutemen are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Colonials allow to opponents.
  • The Colonials are shooting 42.5% from the field, 5.8% lower than the 48.3% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.

UMass Players to Watch

  • Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in points and assists per game, scoring 14.0 points and distributing 5.2 assists.
  • Trent Buttrick is UMass' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.
  • The Minutemen get the most three-point shooting production out of Rich Kelly, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • Fernandes and Buttrick lead UMass on the defensive end, with Fernandes leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Buttrick in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop averages 16.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Colonials.
  • Ricky Lindo Jr. has a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.5 assists per game for George Washington to take the top rebound spot on the team. Brayon Freeman holds the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 10.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
  • Joe Bamisile is dependable from distance and leads the Colonials with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Lindo's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (1.7 blocks per game) pace George Washington on defense.

UMass Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Dayton

L 82-61

Away

2/26/2022

VCU

L 77-62

Home

2/28/2022

Fordham

L 85-73

Away

3/2/2022

Fordham

W 81-73

Home

3/5/2022

George Mason

W 83-80

Away

3/10/2022

George Washington

-

Away

George Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Rhode Island

W 72-61

Home

2/22/2022

Richmond

L 84-71

Home

2/27/2022

George Mason

L 69-62

Away

3/2/2022

Duquesne

W 98-93

Home

3/5/2022

Fordham

L 70-66

Away

3/10/2022

UMass

-

Home

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Atlantic 10 Tournament: Massachusetts vs. George Washington

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
