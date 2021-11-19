Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Washington Colonials (1-3) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell

Last year, the Colonials put up 68.1 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the River Hawks gave up.

The River Hawks put up just 3.8 fewer points per game last year (68.5) than the Colonials allowed (72.3).

Last season, the Colonials had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 42.6% of shots the River Hawks' opponents hit.

The River Hawks shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 5.1 assists.

Matthew Moyer pulled down 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.

Jamison Battle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.

Jameer Nelson Jr. averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Dean collected 0.7 blocks per contest.

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

Obadiah Noel averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season.

Connor Withers averaged 6.1 boards per game and Bryce Daley dished out 3.5 assists per game.

Noel hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Noel and Withers were defensive standouts last season, with Noel averaging 1.1 steals per game and Withers collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

George Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 75-72 Home 11/11/2021 Maryland L 71-64 Away 11/13/2021 UCSD L 75-55 Away 11/16/2021 CSU Fullerton L 74-59 Away 11/19/2021 UMass-Lowell - Home 11/22/2021 Wright State - Home 12/1/2021 Boston University - Home 12/4/2021 Charlotte - Away 12/8/2021 Coppin State - Home 12/13/2021 Radford - Home

UMass-Lowell Schedule