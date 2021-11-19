Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The George Washington Colonials (1-3) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell

    • Last year, the Colonials put up 68.1 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the River Hawks gave up.
    • The River Hawks put up just 3.8 fewer points per game last year (68.5) than the Colonials allowed (72.3).
    • Last season, the Colonials had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 42.6% of shots the River Hawks' opponents hit.
    • The River Hawks shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • James Bishop scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 5.1 assists.
    • Matthew Moyer pulled down 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
    • Jamison Battle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Jameer Nelson Jr. averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Dean collected 0.7 blocks per contest.

    UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

    • Obadiah Noel averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season.
    • Connor Withers averaged 6.1 boards per game and Bryce Daley dished out 3.5 assists per game.
    • Noel hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Noel and Withers were defensive standouts last season, with Noel averaging 1.1 steals per game and Withers collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    George Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 75-72

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Maryland

    L 71-64

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UCSD

    L 75-55

    Away

    11/16/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    L 74-59

    Away

    11/19/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    UMass-Lowell Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Rivier

    W 91-55

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Dayton

    W 59-58

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 80-58

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 77-53

    Home

    11/19/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Fisher

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Away

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

