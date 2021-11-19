How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Washington Colonials (1-3) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell
- Last year, the Colonials put up 68.1 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the River Hawks gave up.
- The River Hawks put up just 3.8 fewer points per game last year (68.5) than the Colonials allowed (72.3).
- Last season, the Colonials had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 42.6% of shots the River Hawks' opponents hit.
- The River Hawks shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 5.1 assists.
- Matthew Moyer pulled down 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
- Jamison Battle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Jameer Nelson Jr. averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Dean collected 0.7 blocks per contest.
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Obadiah Noel averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season.
- Connor Withers averaged 6.1 boards per game and Bryce Daley dished out 3.5 assists per game.
- Noel hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Noel and Withers were defensive standouts last season, with Noel averaging 1.1 steals per game and Withers collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 75-72
Home
11/11/2021
Maryland
L 71-64
Away
11/13/2021
UCSD
L 75-55
Away
11/16/2021
CSU Fullerton
L 74-59
Away
11/19/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Home
11/22/2021
Wright State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Boston University
-
Home
12/4/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
12/8/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
12/13/2021
Radford
-
Home
UMass-Lowell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Rivier
W 91-55
Home
11/13/2021
Dayton
W 59-58
Away
11/16/2021
Oklahoma State
L 80-58
Away
11/17/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 77-53
Home
11/19/2021
George Washington
-
Away
11/24/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/27/2021
Fisher
-
Home
12/1/2021
Brown
-
Home
12/4/2021
Merrimack
-
Away
12/8/2021
Boston University
-
Away