Butler hosts Georgetown Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

Butler snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it upset Creighton 72-55. It was a big win for the Bulldogs as they had really struggled in January losing six of its previous seven games.

How to Watch Georgetown at Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Georgetown at Butler game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All six of those losses did come against ranked teams, but they were not competitive in most of them.

Their one win during that stretch before last night was a 72-58 victory over Georgetown.

Saturday afternoon, they will look to beat them again and get the season sweep of the Hoyas.

Georgetown comes in on a seven-game losing streak as the Hoyas haven't won since beating Howard on Dec. 15.

It has been a trough stretch for them as only two of those losses have been by single digits. The Hoyas are now just 6-11 overall and 0-6 in the Big East.

They are searching for answers and none have been coming as they continue to try and get that first conference win of the year.

Saturday, they will try and avenge that earlier season loss to the Bulldogs and finally snap their long losing streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.