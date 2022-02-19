How to Watch Georgetown at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

Villanova hosts Georgetown on Saturday afternoon looking to win its fifth straight game

Villanova comes back home after pulling off an upset at Providence on Tuesday when it beat the Friars 89-84. The win moved the Wildcats to just one game back of first place in the Big East.

How to Watch Georgetown at Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Georgetown at Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have now won four in a row and are playing their best basketball of the year. It is coming at the right time as they make a push for the regular-season title in the Big East.

The Wildcats get another shot at Providence in a couple of games, but first they must take care of a Georgetown team that has lost 15 straight games.

The Hoyas lost to Marquette on Wednesday in its second straight road game and are still looking for their first Big East win of the year.

It has not been a great year for Georgetown, but they have the opportunity to play spoiler on Saturday afternoon when they visit a Villanova team that could be looking ahead to its next two games.

The Hoyas will be a huge underdog in this game, but will look to shock the college basketball world with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.