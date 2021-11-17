Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jamorko Pickett (1) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jamorko Pickett (1) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgetown Hoyas (0-1) play the American Eagles (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. American

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. American

    • Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Hoyas recorded were just 2.2 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (73.6).
    • The Eagles put up only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (69.1) than the Hoyas allowed (71.7).
    • The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Eagles shot 44.5% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.2% the Hoyas' opponents shot last season.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Jahvon Blair scored 15.4 points per game last season along with 3.6 assists.
    • Qudus Wahab averaged 8.2 boards per game in addition to his 12.7 PPG average.
    • Blair knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Dante Harris and Wahab were defensive standouts last season, with Harris averaging 1.2 steals per game and Wahab collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    American Players to Watch

    • Jamir Harris scored 20.5 points and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Connor Nelson grabbed an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 6.5 points per game last season.
    • Jamir Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Nelson averaged 2.3 takeaways per game, while Johnny O'Neil compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 69-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    American

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Siena

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    American Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Marist

    W 77-73

    Home

    11/12/2021

    William & Mary

    W 74-62

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Western Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    American at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Carolina at Vegas

    1 minute ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Portland at Stanford

    1 minute ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Ducks

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Oregon Ducks Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU vs. Oregon

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) play at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) play at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy