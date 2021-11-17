Publish date:
How to Watch Georgetown vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (0-1) play the American Eagles (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. American
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. American
- Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Hoyas recorded were just 2.2 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (73.6).
- The Eagles put up only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (69.1) than the Hoyas allowed (71.7).
- The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot 44.5% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.2% the Hoyas' opponents shot last season.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Jahvon Blair scored 15.4 points per game last season along with 3.6 assists.
- Qudus Wahab averaged 8.2 boards per game in addition to his 12.7 PPG average.
- Blair knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Dante Harris and Wahab were defensive standouts last season, with Harris averaging 1.2 steals per game and Wahab collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
American Players to Watch
- Jamir Harris scored 20.5 points and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Connor Nelson grabbed an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 6.5 points per game last season.
- Jamir Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest a season ago.
- Nelson averaged 2.3 takeaways per game, while Johnny O'Neil compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Dartmouth
L 69-60
Home
11/16/2021
American
-
Home
11/19/2021
Siena
-
Home
11/26/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/30/2021
Longwood
-
Home
12/5/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
-
Home
American Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Marist
W 77-73
Home
11/12/2021
William & Mary
W 74-62
Away
11/16/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
11/19/2021
Longwood
-
Away
11/20/2021
Western Carolina
-
Home
11/23/2021
UMBC
-
Away
11/28/2021
Duquesne
-
Away
12/1/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
How To Watch
November
16
2021
American at Georgetown
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)