How to Watch Georgetown vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-6, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Butler

  • The Bulldogs put up 11.2 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Hoyas allow (74.6).
  • The Hoyas score an average of 75.9 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 62.6 the Bulldogs allow.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
  • The Hoyas are shooting 43% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Butler Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Jayden Taylor, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with three rebounds and 1.5 assists.
  • Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 4.1 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 3.6 assists per game.
  • Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Butler steals leader is Thompson, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Taylor, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • The Hoyas' leader in scoring and rebounding is Aminu Mohammed with 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Georgetown's assist leader is Dante Harris with 4.6 per game. He also averages 11.9 points per game and grabs 3.5 rebounds per game.
  • Kaiden Rice is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hoyas, hitting 3.8 threes per game.
  • Harris (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Malcolm Wilson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Eastern Illinois

W 66-54

Home

12/18/2021

Purdue

L 77-48

Away

12/29/2021

DePaul

W 63-59

Home

1/4/2022

Seton Hall

L 71-56

Home

1/7/2022

Xavier

L 87-72

Home

1/13/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

1/16/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/18/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/20/2022

UConn

-

Home

1/23/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/26/2022

Creighton

-

Home

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

UMBC

W 100-71

Home

12/11/2021

Syracuse

W 79-75

Home

12/15/2021

Howard

W 85-73

Home

12/18/2021

TCU

L 80-73

Home

1/7/2022

Marquette

L 92-64

Home

1/13/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

1/20/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/22/2022

Villanova

-

Home

1/25/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/29/2022

Butler

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Butler at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
