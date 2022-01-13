How to Watch Georgetown vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-6, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Butler
- The Bulldogs put up 11.2 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Hoyas allow (74.6).
- The Hoyas score an average of 75.9 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 62.6 the Bulldogs allow.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
- The Hoyas are shooting 43% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Butler Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Jayden Taylor, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with three rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 4.1 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 3.6 assists per game.
- Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Butler steals leader is Thompson, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Taylor, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- The Hoyas' leader in scoring and rebounding is Aminu Mohammed with 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Georgetown's assist leader is Dante Harris with 4.6 per game. He also averages 11.9 points per game and grabs 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Kaiden Rice is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hoyas, hitting 3.8 threes per game.
- Harris (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Malcolm Wilson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 66-54
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
L 77-48
Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
W 63-59
Home
1/4/2022
Seton Hall
L 71-56
Home
1/7/2022
Xavier
L 87-72
Home
1/13/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/16/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/18/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/20/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/23/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/26/2022
Creighton
-
Home
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
W 100-71
Home
12/11/2021
Syracuse
W 79-75
Home
12/15/2021
Howard
W 85-73
Home
12/18/2021
TCU
L 80-73
Home
1/7/2022
Marquette
L 92-64
Home
1/13/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/16/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/20/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/22/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/25/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/29/2022
Butler
-
Away
