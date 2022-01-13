How to Watch Georgetown vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-6, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Butler

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Butler

The Bulldogs put up 11.2 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Hoyas allow (74.6).

The Hoyas score an average of 75.9 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 62.6 the Bulldogs allow.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

The Hoyas are shooting 43% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Butler Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Jayden Taylor, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with three rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 4.1 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 3.6 assists per game.

Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Butler steals leader is Thompson, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Taylor, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

The Hoyas' leader in scoring and rebounding is Aminu Mohammed with 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Georgetown's assist leader is Dante Harris with 4.6 per game. He also averages 11.9 points per game and grabs 3.5 rebounds per game.

Kaiden Rice is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hoyas, hitting 3.8 threes per game.

Harris (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Malcolm Wilson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Eastern Illinois W 66-54 Home 12/18/2021 Purdue L 77-48 Away 12/29/2021 DePaul W 63-59 Home 1/4/2022 Seton Hall L 71-56 Home 1/7/2022 Xavier L 87-72 Home 1/13/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/16/2022 Villanova - Away 1/18/2022 UConn - Away 1/20/2022 UConn - Home 1/23/2022 Providence - Away 1/26/2022 Creighton - Home

Georgetown Schedule