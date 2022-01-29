How to Watch Georgetown vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (6-11, 0-6 Big East) will visit the Butler Bulldogs (10-10, 3-6 Big East) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Butler vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Butler vs. Georgetown
- The Bulldogs score 62.6 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 77.6 the Hoyas allow.
- The Hoyas average 9.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (64.6).
- The Bulldogs make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- The Hoyas' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents.
Butler Players to Watch
- Aaron Thompson averages a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the field.
- Chuck Harris paces his team in both points (10.4) and assists (1.7) per contest, and also puts up 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jayden Taylor is putting up 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Bryce Golden posts 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jair Bolden posts 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 34.8% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is No. 1 on the Hoyas in scoring (13.7 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and puts up 2.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Dante Harris is No. 1 on the Hoyas in assists (3.9 per game), and produces 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Don Carey gives the Hoyas 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Hoyas receive 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kaiden Rice.
- Collin Holloway is averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 51.1% of his shots from the field.
