Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgetown and Creighton wrap up their home-and-home series Monday night in Omaha.

Because of a game being postponed earlier in the season due to COVID-19, Georgetown and Creighton have a home-and-home series on their schedule, with the second game coming on Monday night in Omaha. The Bluejays moved into fourth place in the Big East with a win over the Hoyas on Saturday night and can continue to climb as they go for the season sweep.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Georgetown vs. Creighton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Creighton used a big 42-point first half to pick up the 80-66 win on Saturday. Senior forward Ryan Hawkins led the way for the Bluejays with a season-high 30 points. Hawkins is Creighton's leading scorer this season, averaging 13.4 points per game. 

Creighton moved to 7-5 in conference play, putting them in fourth place in a highly competitive Big East. Creighton is 15-8 overall this year.

This meeting isn't just a rematch of the teams' most recent game. It's also the same matchup from last year's Big East tournament championship game. Eighth-seeded Georgetown upset second-seeded Creighton with a 73-48 blowout win.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Georgetown vs. Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Jets

2 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Kraken

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Kansas

2 minutes ago
ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Illinois

2 minutes ago
caitlin-clark
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Iowa

2 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at Rhode Island

2 minutes ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Oregon

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy