Georgetown and Creighton wrap up their home-and-home series Monday night in Omaha.

Because of a game being postponed earlier in the season due to COVID-19, Georgetown and Creighton have a home-and-home series on their schedule, with the second game coming on Monday night in Omaha. The Bluejays moved into fourth place in the Big East with a win over the Hoyas on Saturday night and can continue to climb as they go for the season sweep.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Creighton used a big 42-point first half to pick up the 80-66 win on Saturday. Senior forward Ryan Hawkins led the way for the Bluejays with a season-high 30 points. Hawkins is Creighton's leading scorer this season, averaging 13.4 points per game.

Creighton moved to 7-5 in conference play, putting them in fourth place in a highly competitive Big East. Creighton is 15-8 overall this year.

This meeting isn't just a rematch of the teams' most recent game. It's also the same matchup from last year's Big East tournament championship game. Eighth-seeded Georgetown upset second-seeded Creighton with a 73-48 blowout win.

