Publish date:
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) battle the Georgetown Hoyas (0-0) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Dartmouth
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Dartmouth
- Dartmouth did not play any games in 2020-21.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Jahvon Blair scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Qudus Wahab pulled down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
- Blair made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Dante Harris averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Wahab compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
11/16/2021
American
-
Home
11/19/2021
Siena
-
Home
11/25/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/30/2021
Longwood
-
Home
12/5/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Boston College
L 73-57
Away
11/13/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
11/16/2021
NVU-Lyndon
-
Home
11/28/2021
Bryant
-
Away
12/1/2021
Vermont
-
Away
12/4/2021
FGCU
-
Away
12/8/2021
Quinnipiac
-
Home
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Dartmouth at Georgetown
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)