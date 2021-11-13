Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2018; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) drives to the basket during the second half against the Dartmouth Big Green at Alumni Arena. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) battle the Georgetown Hoyas (0-0) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Dartmouth

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Dartmouth

    • Dartmouth did not play any games in 2020-21.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Jahvon Blair scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Qudus Wahab pulled down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
    • Blair made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Dante Harris averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Wahab compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    American

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Siena

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    Dartmouth Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Boston College

    L 73-57

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    NVU-Lyndon

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Dartmouth at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

