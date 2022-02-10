Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can DePaul keep the momentum going after upsetting No. 21 Xavier last time out? The Blue Demons return home on Wednesday to take on Georgetown.

DePaul snapped a four-game losing streak in a big way over the weekend, beating No. 21 Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday. The Blue Demons now return home, looking for their second straight win when they host Georgetown.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Georgetown vs. DePaul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

DePaul was able to pull off that narrow 69-65 win over the weekend without senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who is not only the team's leading scorer but the Big East's leading scorer as well. Senior guard Courvoisier McCauley stepped up big in his absence scoring a season-high 21 points.

The win was just DePaul's second in conference play, but both have come against ranked opponents. The Blue Demons also beat a 20th-ranked Seton Hall team back in mid-January. They're 11-10 overall this season.

DePaul has been one of the best rebounding teams in the Big East this year. With 38.7 boards per game, the team ranks third in the conference.

Georgetown comes into this game 6-15 overall. The Hoyas are trying to snap an 11-game losing streak.

This game wraps up the Big East slate on Wednesday, with a 9 p.m. ET tip-off. Catch the game on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Georgetown vs. DePaul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17607841
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Florida State

1 minute ago
minnesota
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska

1 minute ago
georgetown
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul

1 minute ago
USATSI_17623175
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State

1 minute ago
loyola chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs Bradley

1 minute ago
USATSI_17626856
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss

31 minutes ago
nathan-chen
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Singles Free Skate

31 minutes ago
figure skating
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Singles Free Skate in Canada

31 minutes ago
boise state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV vs Boise State

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy