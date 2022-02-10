Can DePaul keep the momentum going after upsetting No. 21 Xavier last time out? The Blue Demons return home on Wednesday to take on Georgetown.

DePaul snapped a four-game losing streak in a big way over the weekend, beating No. 21 Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday. The Blue Demons now return home, looking for their second straight win when they host Georgetown.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Georgetown vs. DePaul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

DePaul was able to pull off that narrow 69-65 win over the weekend without senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who is not only the team's leading scorer but the Big East's leading scorer as well. Senior guard Courvoisier McCauley stepped up big in his absence scoring a season-high 21 points.

The win was just DePaul's second in conference play, but both have come against ranked opponents. The Blue Demons also beat a 20th-ranked Seton Hall team back in mid-January. They're 11-10 overall this season.

DePaul has been one of the best rebounding teams in the Big East this year. With 38.7 boards per game, the team ranks third in the conference.

Georgetown comes into this game 6-15 overall. The Hoyas are trying to snap an 11-game losing streak.

This game wraps up the Big East slate on Wednesday, with a 9 p.m. ET tip-off. Catch the game on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.