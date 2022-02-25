How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (12-16, 3-13 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 0-15 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Hoyas have lost 16 games in a row.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. DePaul
- The 66.9 points per game the Blue Demons put up are 10.3 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (77.2).
- The Hoyas put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
DePaul Players to Watch
- The Blue Demons leader in points and rebounds is David Jones, who scores 14.2 points and pulls down 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Terry leads DePaul in assists, averaging 3.0 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.
- The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Jones, who makes 1.3 threes per game.
- Jones is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Don Carey is at the top of the Hoyas scoring leaderboard with 14.0 points per game. He also pulls down 4.6 rebounds and racks up 3.1 assists per game.
- The Georgetown leaders in rebounding and assists are Aminu Mohammed with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.8 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Dante Harris with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from distance for the Hoyas, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
- Mohammed (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Georgetown
W 82-74
Home
2/12/2022
Providence
L 76-73
Away
2/15/2022
Butler
L 73-71
Home
2/17/2022
Creighton
L 71-59
Home
2/19/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-64
Away
2/24/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
2/27/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
3/2/2022
Marquette
-
Home
3/5/2022
UConn
-
Away
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
DePaul
L 82-74
Away
2/12/2022
Creighton
L 80-66
Home
2/14/2022
Creighton
L 88-77
Away
2/16/2022
Marquette
L 77-66
Away
2/19/2022
Villanova
L 74-66
Away
2/24/2022
DePaul
-
Home
2/27/2022
UConn
-
Home
3/2/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
3/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away
