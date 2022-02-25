Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the lane against Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the lane against Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (12-16, 3-13 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 0-15 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Hoyas have lost 16 games in a row.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. DePaul

  • The 66.9 points per game the Blue Demons put up are 10.3 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (77.2).
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • The Blue Demons leader in points and rebounds is David Jones, who scores 14.2 points and pulls down 7.3 rebounds per game.
  • Jalen Terry leads DePaul in assists, averaging 3.0 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.
  • The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Jones, who makes 1.3 threes per game.
  • Jones is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Don Carey is at the top of the Hoyas scoring leaderboard with 14.0 points per game. He also pulls down 4.6 rebounds and racks up 3.1 assists per game.
  • The Georgetown leaders in rebounding and assists are Aminu Mohammed with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.8 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Dante Harris with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
  • Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from distance for the Hoyas, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
  • Mohammed (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Georgetown

W 82-74

Home

2/12/2022

Providence

L 76-73

Away

2/15/2022

Butler

L 73-71

Home

2/17/2022

Creighton

L 71-59

Home

2/19/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-64

Away

2/24/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/27/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

3/2/2022

Marquette

-

Home

3/5/2022

UConn

-

Away

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

DePaul

L 82-74

Away

2/12/2022

Creighton

L 80-66

Home

2/14/2022

Creighton

L 88-77

Away

2/16/2022

Marquette

L 77-66

Away

2/19/2022

Villanova

L 74-66

Away

2/24/2022

DePaul

-

Home

2/27/2022

UConn

-

Home

3/2/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

3/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

How To Watch

February
24
2022

DePaul at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17737777
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17733676
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17701264
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy