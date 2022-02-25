How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the lane against Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (12-16, 3-13 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 0-15 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Hoyas have lost 16 games in a row.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. DePaul

The 66.9 points per game the Blue Demons put up are 10.3 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (77.2).

The Hoyas put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.

DePaul Players to Watch

The Blue Demons leader in points and rebounds is David Jones, who scores 14.2 points and pulls down 7.3 rebounds per game.

Jalen Terry leads DePaul in assists, averaging 3.0 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.

The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Jones, who makes 1.3 threes per game.

Jones is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Don Carey is at the top of the Hoyas scoring leaderboard with 14.0 points per game. He also pulls down 4.6 rebounds and racks up 3.1 assists per game.

The Georgetown leaders in rebounding and assists are Aminu Mohammed with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.8 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Dante Harris with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from distance for the Hoyas, hitting 3.4 threes per game.

Mohammed (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Georgetown W 82-74 Home 2/12/2022 Providence L 76-73 Away 2/15/2022 Butler L 73-71 Home 2/17/2022 Creighton L 71-59 Home 2/19/2022 Seton Hall L 66-64 Away 2/24/2022 Georgetown - Away 2/27/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 3/2/2022 Marquette - Home 3/5/2022 UConn - Away

Georgetown Schedule