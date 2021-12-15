Georgetown vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) will host the Howard Bison (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Howard
- The Hoyas put up 76.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 69.2 the Bison allow.
- The Bison's 81.6 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 72.2 the Hoyas give up.
- This season, the Hoyas have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Bison's opponents have made.
- The Bison's 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
Georgetown Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoyas is Aminu Mohammed, who averages 15.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
- Dante Harris is Georgetown's best passer, dishing out 5.1 assists per game while scoring 13.1 PPG.
- The Hoyas get the most three-point shooting production out of Kaiden Rice, who knocks down 4.3 threes per game.
- Harris and Ryan Mutombo lead Georgetown on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Mutombo in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Howard Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins collects 14.3 points and adds 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bison's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Randy Brumant grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.4 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Howard rebounding leaderboard.
- Kyle Foster is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bison, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Howard's leader in steals is Hawkins with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brumant with 1.0 per game.
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 77-74
Home
11/30/2021
Longwood
W 91-83
Home
12/5/2021
South Carolina
L 80-67
Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
W 100-71
Home
12/11/2021
Syracuse
W 79-75
Home
12/15/2021
Howard
-
Home
12/18/2021
TCU
-
Home
12/22/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/28/2021
Creighton
-
Away
1/1/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/4/2022
Xavier
-
Home
Howard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
High Point
L 73-63
Away
11/21/2021
William & Mary
W 82-76
Away
11/26/2021
Austin Peay
L 69-67
Home
11/30/2021
Mount St. Mary's
L 72-70
Away
12/4/2021
American
W 90-56
Home
12/15/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
12/18/2021
N.C. A&T
-
Away
12/21/2021
Harvard
-
Away
12/23/2021
Yale
-
Away
12/30/2021
Hampton
-
Away
1/4/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Away