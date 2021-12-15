Georgetown vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) will host the Howard Bison (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Howard

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Howard

    • The Hoyas put up 76.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 69.2 the Bison allow.
    • The Bison's 81.6 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 72.2 the Hoyas give up.
    • This season, the Hoyas have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Bison's opponents have made.
    • The Bison's 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoyas is Aminu Mohammed, who averages 15.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
    • Dante Harris is Georgetown's best passer, dishing out 5.1 assists per game while scoring 13.1 PPG.
    • The Hoyas get the most three-point shooting production out of Kaiden Rice, who knocks down 4.3 threes per game.
    • Harris and Ryan Mutombo lead Georgetown on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Mutombo in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Howard Players to Watch

    • Elijah Hawkins collects 14.3 points and adds 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bison's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Randy Brumant grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.4 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Howard rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kyle Foster is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bison, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Howard's leader in steals is Hawkins with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brumant with 1.0 per game.

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 77-74

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Longwood

    W 91-83

    Home

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    L 80-67

    Away

    12/8/2021

    UMBC

    W 100-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Syracuse

    W 79-75

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    Howard Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    High Point

    L 73-63

    Away

    11/21/2021

    William & Mary

    W 82-76

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Austin Peay

    L 69-67

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    L 72-70

    Away

    12/4/2021

    American

    W 90-56

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Hampton

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Howard at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Howard at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

    26 seconds ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Howard vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    26 seconds ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    26 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

    How to Watch Instituto vs. Platense

    30 minutes ago
    aliyah-boston
    SI Guide

    No. 1 Gamecocks Face No. 15 Duke in Showdown of Unbeatens

    2 hours ago
    arsenal-fans
    Soccer

    Arsenal FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    3 hours ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch UIL Conference 1A Six-Man Division 2 Championship: Motley County vs. Strawn

    3 hours ago
    west ham united
    Premier League

    How to Watch Arsenal vs West Ham United

    3 hours ago
    PSV Eindhoven Real Sociedad
    Dutch KNVB Beker

    How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Fortuna Sittard

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy