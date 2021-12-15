Georgetown vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) will host the Howard Bison (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Howard

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Howard

The Hoyas put up 76.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 69.2 the Bison allow.

The Bison's 81.6 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 72.2 the Hoyas give up.

This season, the Hoyas have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Bison's opponents have made.

The Bison's 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Georgetown Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoyas is Aminu Mohammed, who averages 15.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Dante Harris is Georgetown's best passer, dishing out 5.1 assists per game while scoring 13.1 PPG.

The Hoyas get the most three-point shooting production out of Kaiden Rice, who knocks down 4.3 threes per game.

Harris and Ryan Mutombo lead Georgetown on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Mutombo in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Howard Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins collects 14.3 points and adds 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bison's leaderboards in those statistics.

Randy Brumant grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.4 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Howard rebounding leaderboard.

Kyle Foster is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bison, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Howard's leader in steals is Hawkins with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brumant with 1.0 per game.

Georgetown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 77-74 Home 11/30/2021 Longwood W 91-83 Home 12/5/2021 South Carolina L 80-67 Away 12/8/2021 UMBC W 100-71 Home 12/11/2021 Syracuse W 79-75 Home 12/15/2021 Howard - Home 12/18/2021 TCU - Home 12/22/2021 Providence - Away 12/28/2021 Creighton - Away 1/1/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 1/4/2022 Xavier - Home

Howard Schedule