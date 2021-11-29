Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgetown Hoyas (2-3) take on the Longwood Lancers (4-3) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Longwood

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Longwood

    • The Hoyas score 70.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 60.3 the Lancers give up.
    • The Lancers put up 6.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Hoyas allow their opponents to score (68.2).
    • The Hoyas are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.
    • The Lancers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • The Hoyas leader in points and assists is Dante Harris, who puts up 14.2 points per game to go with 4.4 assists.
    • Aminu Mohammed is Georgetown's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.6 points per game.
    • The Hoyas get the most three-point shooting production out of Kaiden Rice, who makes 3.8 threes per game.
    • Harris and Timothy Ighoefe lead Georgetown on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Ighoefe in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Longwood Players to Watch

    • Leslie Nkereuwem is the top scorer for the Lancers with 12.9 points per game. He also adds 5.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Longwood leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Wilkins with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Justin Hill with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game).
    • Wilkins is consistent from distance and leads the Lancers with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • D'Avian Houston (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Longwood while Nkereuwem (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 69-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    American

    W 79-57

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Siena

    W 83-65

    Home

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    L 73-56

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 77-74

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    Longwood Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Mid-Atlantic Christian

    W 93-47

    Home

    11/19/2021

    American

    W 82-42

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UMBC

    W 82-55

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Western Carolina

    L 64-53

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Old Dominion

    L 62-61

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Carolina University

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Abilene Christian

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Longwood at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15
    College Basketball

    Presbyterian vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Davidson vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    52 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy