How to Watch Georgetown vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (2-3) take on the Longwood Lancers (4-3) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Longwood
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Longwood
- The Hoyas score 70.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 60.3 the Lancers give up.
- The Lancers put up 6.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Hoyas allow their opponents to score (68.2).
- The Hoyas are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.
- The Lancers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
Georgetown Players to Watch
- The Hoyas leader in points and assists is Dante Harris, who puts up 14.2 points per game to go with 4.4 assists.
- Aminu Mohammed is Georgetown's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.6 points per game.
- The Hoyas get the most three-point shooting production out of Kaiden Rice, who makes 3.8 threes per game.
- Harris and Timothy Ighoefe lead Georgetown on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Ighoefe in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Leslie Nkereuwem is the top scorer for the Lancers with 12.9 points per game. He also adds 5.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Longwood leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Wilkins with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Justin Hill with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game).
- Wilkins is consistent from distance and leads the Lancers with 1.9 made threes per game.
- D'Avian Houston (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Longwood while Nkereuwem (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Dartmouth
L 69-60
Home
11/16/2021
American
W 79-57
Home
11/19/2021
Siena
W 83-65
Home
11/26/2021
San Diego State
L 73-56
Away
11/26/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 77-74
Home
11/30/2021
Longwood
-
Home
12/5/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
-
Home
12/11/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
12/15/2021
Howard
-
Home
12/18/2021
TCU
-
Home
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Mid-Atlantic Christian
W 93-47
Home
11/19/2021
American
W 82-42
Home
11/20/2021
UMBC
W 82-55
Home
11/21/2021
Western Carolina
L 64-53
Home
11/26/2021
Old Dominion
L 62-61
Away
11/30/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
12/4/2021
Delaware State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Carolina University
-
Home
12/19/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Away
12/22/2021
Abilene Christian
-
Away
