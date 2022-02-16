Returning home after two consecutive road losses, Marquette has a chance to get back on track hosting Georgetown on Wednesday night.

After upsetting No. 10 Villanova in Milwaukee last week, Marquette went on the road and suffered a pair of tough losses against No. 24 UConn and then Butler. On Wednesday, the Golden Eagles return home and have a chance to get back on track against Georgetown.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Georgetown vs. Marquette on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Freshman forward Justin Lewis has been on a tear for Marquette lately despite the losses. He scored 27 points against Butler on Saturday and is now averaging exactly 17.0 points per game. That ranks second in the Big East.

This will be the second time Marquette faces Georgetown this season. The Golden Eagles visited Washington D.C. back on Jan. 7 and came away with a 92-64 win. It's still their highest-scoring performance of the year, and they shot a lights-out 59.1% from the floor.

Marquette is currently in the middle of a crowded pack in the middle of the Big East standings. With an 8-6 conference record, the Golden Eagles find themselves in fifth place, but just half a game back of third place with UConn and Creighton tied ahead of them.

Wednesday's tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. You can find the game on FOX Sports 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.