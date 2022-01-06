How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East) host the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Capital One Arena, starting at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Marquette

The Hoyas put up 77.0 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles score just 0.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Hoyas allow their opponents to score (73.0).

The Hoyas make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Golden Eagles' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Georgetown Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoyas is Aminu Mohammed, who averages 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Georgetown's best passer is Dante Harris, who averages 4.8 assists per game to go with his 11.6 PPG scoring average.

Kaiden Rice makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoyas, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.

Harris and Malcolm Wilson lead Georgetown on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Wilson in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis sits atop the Golden Eagles leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Tyler Kolek records more assists than any other Marquette teammate with 6.1 per game. He also averages 6.5 points and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.

Kam Jones is the top shooter from distance for the Golden Eagles, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (3.1 per game).

Georgetown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 South Carolina L 80-67 Away 12/8/2021 UMBC W 100-71 Home 12/11/2021 Syracuse W 79-75 Home 12/15/2021 Howard W 85-73 Home 12/18/2021 TCU L 80-73 Home 1/7/2022 Marquette - Home 1/13/2022 Butler - Home 1/16/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 1/20/2022 Providence - Away 1/22/2022 Villanova - Home 1/25/2022 UConn - Away

Marquette Schedule