How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East) host the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Capital One Arena, starting at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Marquette

  • The Hoyas put up 77.0 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • The Golden Eagles score just 0.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Hoyas allow their opponents to score (73.0).
  • The Hoyas make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • The Golden Eagles' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoyas is Aminu Mohammed, who averages 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
  • Georgetown's best passer is Dante Harris, who averages 4.8 assists per game to go with his 11.6 PPG scoring average.
  • Kaiden Rice makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoyas, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.
  • Harris and Malcolm Wilson lead Georgetown on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Wilson in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis sits atop the Golden Eagles leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Tyler Kolek records more assists than any other Marquette teammate with 6.1 per game. He also averages 6.5 points and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kam Jones is the top shooter from distance for the Golden Eagles, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (3.1 per game).

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

South Carolina

L 80-67

Away

12/8/2021

UMBC

W 100-71

Home

12/11/2021

Syracuse

W 79-75

Home

12/15/2021

Howard

W 85-73

Home

12/18/2021

TCU

L 80-73

Home

1/7/2022

Marquette

-

Home

1/13/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

1/20/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/22/2022

Villanova

-

Home

1/25/2022

UConn

-

Away

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

UCLA

L 67-56

Home

12/18/2021

Xavier

L 80-71

Away

12/21/2021

UConn

L 78-70

Home

1/1/2022

Creighton

L 75-69

Home

1/4/2022

Providence

W 88-56

Home

1/7/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

1/11/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/15/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/19/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/23/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Marquette at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
