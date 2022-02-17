How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) shoots for three points against Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East) aim to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Marquette -13 154.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Georgetown

The 74.2 points per game the Golden Eagles record are the same as the Hoyas give up.

The Hoyas put up just 1.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (70.0).

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 17.0 points per contest and 8.0 rebounds, while also putting up 1.7 assists.

Tyler Kolek paces the Golden Eagles at 5.8 assists per game, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 7.4 points.

Darryl Morsell is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Kur Kuath is averaging 5.1 points, 0.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper averages 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Georgetown Players to Watch