How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East) aim to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marquette
-13
154.5 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Georgetown
- The 74.2 points per game the Golden Eagles record are the same as the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas put up just 1.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (70.0).
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 17.0 points per contest and 8.0 rebounds, while also putting up 1.7 assists.
- Tyler Kolek paces the Golden Eagles at 5.8 assists per game, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 7.4 points.
- Darryl Morsell is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Kur Kuath is averaging 5.1 points, 0.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper averages 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is No. 1 on the Hoyas in scoring (14.1 points per game) and rebounding (7.8), and puts up 1.9 assists. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Hoyas receive 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Don Carey.
- Dante Harris is the Hoyas' top assist man (4.0 per game), and he posts 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.
- Kaiden Rice is posting 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per contest (10th in college basketball).
- The Hoyas get 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Collin Holloway.
