How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence in Men's College Basketball

For the first time since 2016, Providence is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll. Coming in at 22nd, the Friars are starting to grab national attention after their strong start to the season. They'll defend that ranking for the first time on Wednesday when they host Georgetown at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Georgetown vs. Providence on fuboTV:

The Friars come into this game with an 11-1 record and winners of six in a row. They have wins over Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Rhode Island and UConn on their resume.

That UConn win was their most recent game, a 57-53 victory that was their first Big East win of the year. It was another dominant defensive effort from the Friars, who have allowed just 61.5 points per game this season — the third-fewest in the Big East.

Georgetown enters Wednesday with a 6-5 record on the season. This will be the Hoyas' first Big East game of the new season.

Expect Georgetown to light it up from beyond the arc. The Hoyas lead the Big East shooting 39.2% from deep.

This game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Catch the action on FOX Sports 1.

