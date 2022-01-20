Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Providence Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East) will try to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Providence
-11.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown
- The Friars score 69.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 75.4 the Hoyas allow.
- The Hoyas score 10.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (63.6).
- The Friars are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- The Hoyas have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler averages a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nate Watson averages 14.1 points and 0.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 6.3 rebounds, shooting 56.8% from the floor.
- Al Durham paces the Friars at 3.1 assists per contest, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 13.3 points.
- A.J. Reeves puts up 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Justin Minaya averages 5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the field.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is the Hoyas' top scorer (13.8 points per game) and rebounder (8.6), and delivers 2.0 assists.
- Dante Harris is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 38.4% of his shots from the floor.
- The Hoyas get 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Don Carey.
- Kaiden Rice is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 treys per game (eighth in the country).
- Ryan Mutombo gets the Hoyas 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.1 steals and 1.0 block.
