Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 21 Providence Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East) will try to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Providence vs Georgetown Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Providence

-11.5

143.5 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown

  • The Friars score 69.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 75.4 the Hoyas allow.
  • The Hoyas score 10.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (63.6).
  • The Friars are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • The Hoyas have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Noah Horchler averages a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nate Watson averages 14.1 points and 0.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 6.3 rebounds, shooting 56.8% from the floor.
  • Al Durham paces the Friars at 3.1 assists per contest, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 13.3 points.
  • A.J. Reeves puts up 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Justin Minaya averages 5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the field.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed is the Hoyas' top scorer (13.8 points per game) and rebounder (8.6), and delivers 2.0 assists.
  • Dante Harris is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 38.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Hoyas get 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Don Carey.
  • Kaiden Rice is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 treys per game (eighth in the country).
  • Ryan Mutombo gets the Hoyas 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.1 steals and 1.0 block.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Georgetown at Providence

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
