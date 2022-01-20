Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Providence Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East) will try to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Favorite Spread Total Providence -11.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown

The Friars score 69.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 75.4 the Hoyas allow.

The Hoyas score 10.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (63.6).

The Friars are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

The Hoyas have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler averages a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Nate Watson averages 14.1 points and 0.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 6.3 rebounds, shooting 56.8% from the floor.

Al Durham paces the Friars at 3.1 assists per contest, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 13.3 points.

A.J. Reeves puts up 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Justin Minaya averages 5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the field.

Georgetown Players to Watch