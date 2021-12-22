Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown
- The 69.8 points per game the Friars score are the same as the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas average 15.5 more points per game (77) than the Friars give up (61.5).
- This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
- The Hoyas are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 39.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson leads the Friars at 14.8 points per contest, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
- Noah Horchler averages a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.9 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Al Durham averages a team-best 3.8 assists per game. He is also posting 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 36% from the floor.
- A.J. Reeves averages 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Justin Minaya is averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is putting up team highs in points (14.6 per game) and rebounds (8.7). And he is producing 1.9 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Hoyas receive 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Don Carey.
- Dante Harris is No. 1 on the Hoyas in assists (4.8 per game), and puts up 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kaiden Rice gets the Hoyas 13.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Ryan Mutombo gets the Hoyas 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
