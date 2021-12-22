Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown

    • The 69.8 points per game the Friars score are the same as the Hoyas give up.
    • The Hoyas average 15.5 more points per game (77) than the Friars give up (61.5).
    • This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
    • The Hoyas are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 39.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson leads the Friars at 14.8 points per contest, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
    • Noah Horchler averages a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.9 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Al Durham averages a team-best 3.8 assists per game. He is also posting 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 36% from the floor.
    • A.J. Reeves averages 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Justin Minaya is averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Aminu Mohammed is putting up team highs in points (14.6 per game) and rebounds (8.7). And he is producing 1.9 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the field.
    • The Hoyas receive 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Don Carey.
    • Dante Harris is No. 1 on the Hoyas in assists (4.8 per game), and puts up 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Kaiden Rice gets the Hoyas 13.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Ryan Mutombo gets the Hoyas 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Georgetown at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
