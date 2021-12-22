Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown

The 69.8 points per game the Friars score are the same as the Hoyas give up.

The Hoyas average 15.5 more points per game (77) than the Friars give up (61.5).

This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

The Hoyas are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 39.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson leads the Friars at 14.8 points per contest, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Noah Horchler averages a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.9 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Al Durham averages a team-best 3.8 assists per game. He is also posting 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 36% from the floor.

A.J. Reeves averages 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Justin Minaya is averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch