Georgetown vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-5, 1-2 Big East) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-7, 0-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint John's (NY)
-11.5
161.5 points
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown
- The Red Storm record only 2.3 more points per game (76.7) than the Hoyas give up (74.4).
- The Hoyas' 74.5 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 69.5 the Red Storm allow.
- This season, the Red Storm have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie averages 21.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Posh Alexander is tops on his team in assists per game (4.6), and also puts up 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu averages 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Montez Mathis posts 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Joel Soriano posts 6.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed paces the Hoyas in scoring (13.8 points per game) and rebounding (8.3), and puts up 2.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Dante Harris is putting up a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 37.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Hoyas receive 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Don Carey.
- Kaiden Rice gets the Hoyas 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Hoyas receive 5.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Ryan Mutombo.
