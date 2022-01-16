Georgetown vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-5, 1-2 Big East) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-7, 0-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint John's (NY) -11.5 161.5 points

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown

The Red Storm record only 2.3 more points per game (76.7) than the Hoyas give up (74.4).

The Hoyas' 74.5 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 69.5 the Red Storm allow.

This season, the Red Storm have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie averages 21.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Posh Alexander is tops on his team in assists per game (4.6), and also puts up 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dylan Addae-Wusu averages 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Montez Mathis posts 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joel Soriano posts 6.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Georgetown Players to Watch