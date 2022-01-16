Georgetown vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-5, 1-2 Big East) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-7, 0-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown

Saint John's (NY) vs Georgetown Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint John's (NY)

-11.5

161.5 points

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown

  • The Red Storm record only 2.3 more points per game (76.7) than the Hoyas give up (74.4).
  • The Hoyas' 74.5 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 69.5 the Red Storm allow.
  • This season, the Red Storm have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie averages 21.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Posh Alexander is tops on his team in assists per game (4.6), and also puts up 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu averages 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Montez Mathis posts 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Joel Soriano posts 6.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed paces the Hoyas in scoring (13.8 points per game) and rebounding (8.3), and puts up 2.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Dante Harris is putting up a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 37.8% of his shots from the field.
  • The Hoyas receive 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Don Carey.
  • Kaiden Rice gets the Hoyas 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Hoyas receive 5.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Ryan Mutombo.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Georgetown at St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

