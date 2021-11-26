Georgetown vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Georgetown vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 12:00 AM ET.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Diego State
-8
132.5 points
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Georgetown
- Last year, the Aztecs recorded 73.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 71.7 the Hoyas gave up.
- The Hoyas scored 10.2 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Aztecs gave up (61.2).
- Last season, the Aztecs had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hoyas' opponents knocked down.
- The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.2% the Aztecs' opponents shot last season.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Mitchell paced the Aztecs with 14.8 points per contest and 1.9 assists last year, while also posting 5.3 rebounds.
- Jordan Schakel averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last season, shooting 47.3% from the field and 46.1% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nathan Mensah averaged a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game last year. He also put up 8.1 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 57.9% from the field.
- Trey Pulliam was tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.5) last season, and also averaged 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Terrell Gomez posted 8.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Jahvon Blair put up 15.4 points per game last season along with 3.6 assists.
- Qudus Wahab hauled in an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
- Blair hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Dante Harris averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Wahab compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
