Georgetown vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 12:00 AM ET.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Georgetown

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Diego State vs Georgetown Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Diego State

    -8

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Georgetown

    • Last year, the Aztecs recorded 73.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 71.7 the Hoyas gave up.
    • The Hoyas scored 10.2 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Aztecs gave up (61.2).
    • Last season, the Aztecs had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hoyas' opponents knocked down.
    • The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.2% the Aztecs' opponents shot last season.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Matt Mitchell paced the Aztecs with 14.8 points per contest and 1.9 assists last year, while also posting 5.3 rebounds.
    • Jordan Schakel averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last season, shooting 47.3% from the field and 46.1% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Nathan Mensah averaged a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game last year. He also put up 8.1 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 57.9% from the field.
    • Trey Pulliam was tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.5) last season, and also averaged 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.
    • Terrell Gomez posted 8.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Jahvon Blair put up 15.4 points per game last season along with 3.6 assists.
    • Qudus Wahab hauled in an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
    • Blair hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Dante Harris averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Wahab compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Wooden Legacy: Georgetown at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
