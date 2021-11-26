Georgetown vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 12:00 AM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -8 132.5 points

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Georgetown

Last year, the Aztecs recorded 73.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 71.7 the Hoyas gave up.

The Hoyas scored 10.2 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Aztecs gave up (61.2).

Last season, the Aztecs had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hoyas' opponents knocked down.

The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.2% the Aztecs' opponents shot last season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Mitchell paced the Aztecs with 14.8 points per contest and 1.9 assists last year, while also posting 5.3 rebounds.

Jordan Schakel averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last season, shooting 47.3% from the field and 46.1% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nathan Mensah averaged a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game last year. He also put up 8.1 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 57.9% from the field.

Trey Pulliam was tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.5) last season, and also averaged 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Terrell Gomez posted 8.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch