    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. San Diego State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgetown and San Diego State play in the second semifinal of the Wooden Legacy tournament on Thanksgiving night.
    Author:

    The Georgetown men's basketball team heads to Anaheim as the winner of its last two games after losing its season opener to Dartmouth by nine points. The Hoyas are trying to regain the form that helped them run through the Big East tournament to earn a surprise berth into the NCAA tournament last year.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs San Diego State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Georgetown vs San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Thursday night, they will be tested again as they play a San Diego State team that is 3–1 on the year.

    The Aztecs have played well to start the year, with their only loss coming against No. 18 BYU in their second game of the year. 

    They have won two games since that loss, but those wins haven't been easy. They slipped by Arizona State by two and then beat UT Arlington by six.

    They have been tough games, but it has shown that they can win the close ones and will have them battle-tested for the Mountain West conference later in the season.

    On Thursday night, these two teams will compete for a berth in championship game, where the winner will play either USC or Saint Joseph's on Friday.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Georgetown vs San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    11:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    georgetown
    College Basketball

