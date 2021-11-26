Georgetown and San Diego State play in the second semifinal of the Wooden Legacy tournament on Thanksgiving night.

The Georgetown men's basketball team heads to Anaheim as the winner of its last two games after losing its season opener to Dartmouth by nine points. The Hoyas are trying to regain the form that helped them run through the Big East tournament to earn a surprise berth into the NCAA tournament last year.

How to Watch Georgetown vs San Diego State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

On Thursday night, they will be tested again as they play a San Diego State team that is 3–1 on the year.

The Aztecs have played well to start the year, with their only loss coming against No. 18 BYU in their second game of the year.

They have won two games since that loss, but those wins haven't been easy. They slipped by Arizona State by two and then beat UT Arlington by six.

They have been tough games, but it has shown that they can win the close ones and will have them battle-tested for the Mountain West conference later in the season.

On Thursday night, these two teams will compete for a berth in championship game, where the winner will play either USC or Saint Joseph's on Friday.

