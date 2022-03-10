How to Watch Georgetown vs. Seton Hall: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the No. 6 seed Seton Hall Pirates (21-10, 11-8 Big East) square off in the Big East Tournament against the No. 11 seed Georgetown Hoyas (6-24, 0-19 Big East) on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

The Pirates put up 69.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 77.7 the Hoyas allow.

The Hoyas score an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 62.7 the Pirates give up to opponents.

The Pirates make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden paces his squad in points per game (16.2), and also posts 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kadary Richmond averages a team-high 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 39.4% from the floor.

Alexis Yetna leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.7), and also puts up 8.6 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Myles Cale is posting 9.3 points, 1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Tyrese Samuel puts up 8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Georgetown Players to Watch