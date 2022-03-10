Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Seton Hall: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles down courtin the second half of the NCAA men's Basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier Musketeers defeated Georgetown Hoyas 97-75. Georgetown Hoyas At Xavier Musketeers

Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles down courtin the second half of the NCAA men's Basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier Musketeers defeated Georgetown Hoyas 97-75. Georgetown Hoyas At Xavier Musketeers

Watch the No. 6 seed Seton Hall Pirates (21-10, 11-8 Big East) square off in the Big East Tournament against the No. 11 seed Georgetown Hoyas (6-24, 0-19 Big East) on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

  • The Pirates put up 69.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 77.7 the Hoyas allow.
  • The Hoyas score an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 62.7 the Pirates give up to opponents.
  • The Pirates make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden paces his squad in points per game (16.2), and also posts 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Kadary Richmond averages a team-high 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 39.4% from the floor.
  • Alexis Yetna leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.7), and also puts up 8.6 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Myles Cale is posting 9.3 points, 1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyrese Samuel puts up 8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed is posting team highs in points (13.8 per game) and rebounds (8.1). And he is producing 1.8 assists, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Dante Harris is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He's also contributing 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds, hitting 37.9% of his shots from the field, and 27.5% from 3-point range resulting in 1 triples per contest.
  • The Hoyas receive 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Don Carey.
  • Kaiden Rice is putting up 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 36.8% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.
  • The Hoyas get 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Collin Holloway.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777164
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship Colorado State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17778196
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17857629
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17836918
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy