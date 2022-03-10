How to Watch Georgetown vs. Seton Hall: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 6 seed Seton Hall Pirates (21-10, 11-8 Big East) square off in the Big East Tournament against the No. 11 seed Georgetown Hoyas (6-24, 0-19 Big East) on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Georgetown
- The Pirates put up 69.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 77.7 the Hoyas allow.
- The Hoyas score an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 62.7 the Pirates give up to opponents.
- The Pirates make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden paces his squad in points per game (16.2), and also posts 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Kadary Richmond averages a team-high 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 39.4% from the floor.
- Alexis Yetna leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.7), and also puts up 8.6 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Myles Cale is posting 9.3 points, 1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Tyrese Samuel puts up 8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is posting team highs in points (13.8 per game) and rebounds (8.1). And he is producing 1.8 assists, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Dante Harris is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He's also contributing 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds, hitting 37.9% of his shots from the field, and 27.5% from 3-point range resulting in 1 triples per contest.
- The Hoyas receive 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Don Carey.
- Kaiden Rice is putting up 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 36.8% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.
- The Hoyas get 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Collin Holloway.
