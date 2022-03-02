Seton Hall's push to get off the tournament bubble and into the dance continues Wednesday night when the Pirates host Georgetown in their home finale and second to last game of the regular season.

Seton Hall entered February likely on the outside looking in at the March Madness tournament. The Pirates turned that around with a strong month winning six of their last eight games.

As the calendar flips to March, the Pirates look to complete the strong finish to the regular season with two games remaining. The first of those two is Wednesday night against Georgetown, Seton Hall's home finale, and Senior Night.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7: 00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Georgetown vs. Seton Hall on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates have five graduate students on the roster and one true senior in forward Jared Rhoden. Rhoden has been the team leading scorer this year averaging 16.1 points per game, which ranks No. 5 in the Big East. He's also second on the team in rebounds grabbing seven per contest.

Rhoden is coming off a season-high 30-point performance against Xavier on Saturday in a game the Pirates won 82-66. The Baldwin, NY native shot 8-of-14 from the floor and got himself to the line often, hitting 12-of-13 free throws.

Wednesday will be a chance for the Pirates to go for win number 20 on the season. This recent stretch has their overall record at 18-9 and brought their conference record to over .500 at 9-8.

Will the Pirates start March as well as they did in February? Tune in to CBS Sports Network Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.