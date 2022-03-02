Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seton Hall's push to get off the tournament bubble and into the dance continues Wednesday night when the Pirates host Georgetown in their home finale and second to last game of the regular season.

Seton Hall entered February likely on the outside looking in at the March Madness tournament. The Pirates turned that around with a strong month winning six of their last eight games.

As the calendar flips to March, the Pirates look to complete the strong finish to the regular season with two games remaining. The first of those two is Wednesday night against Georgetown, Seton Hall's home finale, and Senior Night.

