How to Watch Georgetown vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (19-10, 9-8 Big East) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-22, 0-17 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Prudential Center.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Georgetown
- The Pirates average 69.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 77.2 the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas put up 8.7 more points per game (71.3) than the Pirates give up (62.6).
- This season, the Pirates have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 46% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden paces his squad in both points (16.1) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also posts 7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Kadary Richmond is tops on his team in assists per game (4.2), and also puts up 9 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Alexis Yetna is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.6), and also puts up 8.7 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Myles Cale averages 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tyrese Samuel is averaging 7.8 points, 0.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is averaging team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (8). And he is producing 1.8 assists, making 38.2% of his shots from the field.
- Don Carey gets the Hoyas 14 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dante Harris is putting up a team-leading 4.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 36.4% of his shots from the field and 26% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- The Hoyas receive 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kaiden Rice.
- Collin Holloway is averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Georgetown at Seton Hall
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)