Publish date:
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Siena Saints (0-3) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Capital One Arena.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Siena
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Siena
- Last year, the Hoyas scored 8.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Saints allowed (63.0).
- The Saints scored an average of 67.6 points per game last year, only 4.1 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hoyas gave up.
- The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.
- The Saints shot at a 46.0% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hoyas averaged.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Jahvon Blair scored 15.4 points per game last season to go with 3.6 assists.
- Qudus Wahab pulled down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
- Blair hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Dante Harris averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Wahab compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Siena Players to Watch
- Manny Camper put up 14.1 points and 9.7 boards per game last season.
- Jalen Pickett averaged 4.8 assists per game to go with his 12.9 PPG scoring average.
- Pickett hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Camper and Pickett were defensive standouts last season, with Camper averaging 1.2 steals per game and Pickett collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Dartmouth
L 69-60
Home
11/16/2021
American
W 79-57
Home
11/19/2021
Siena
-
Home
11/26/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/30/2021
Longwood
-
Home
12/5/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
-
Home
12/11/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
Siena Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 75-47
Away
11/13/2021
Delaware
L 83-63
Home
11/16/2021
Yale
L 82-54
Home
11/19/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
11/22/2021
Harvard
-
Home
11/28/2021
Bucknell
-
Away
11/30/2021
Army
-
Away
12/3/2021
Manhattan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Away
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Siena at Georgetown
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)