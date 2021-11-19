Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Siena Saints (0-3) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Capital One Arena.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Siena

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Siena

    • Last year, the Hoyas scored 8.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Saints allowed (63.0).
    • The Saints scored an average of 67.6 points per game last year, only 4.1 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hoyas gave up.
    • The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.
    • The Saints shot at a 46.0% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hoyas averaged.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Jahvon Blair scored 15.4 points per game last season to go with 3.6 assists.
    • Qudus Wahab pulled down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
    • Blair hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Dante Harris averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Wahab compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Siena Players to Watch

    • Manny Camper put up 14.1 points and 9.7 boards per game last season.
    • Jalen Pickett averaged 4.8 assists per game to go with his 12.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Pickett hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Camper and Pickett were defensive standouts last season, with Camper averaging 1.2 steals per game and Pickett collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 69-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    American

    W 79-57

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Siena

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    Siena Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 75-47

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Delaware

    L 83-63

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Yale

    L 82-54

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Siena at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
