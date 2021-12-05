Georgetown goes for its second straight win Sunday afternoon when it travels to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks.

The Georgetown men's basketball team was able to snap its two-game losing streak on Tuesday when it beat Longwood 81–73. The win got the Hoyas back to .500 at 3–3 and has them searching for their second two-game winning streak of the year.

How to Watch Georgetown at South Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Georgetown at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hoyas have struggled to start the year, as they have lost to Dartmouth, San Diego State and Saint Joseph's. Patrick Ewing is still trying to find the right combination that can help them get back to where they were when they swept the Big East tournament last year.

On Sunday, they will look for some of those answers when they take on a South Carolina team that is 5–2 on the year.

The Gamecocks have played well to start the year but lost their last time out against Coastal Carolina. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for South Carolina and dropped their record to 5–2 on the year.

On Sunday, they will play their first major conference opponent and wants to prove that their hot start isn't the product of a soft schedule.

Regional restrictions may apply.