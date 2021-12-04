Georgetown vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgetown

The Gamecocks put up 69.6 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Hoyas give up.

The Hoyas average 7.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Gamecocks give up (66.4).

The Gamecocks make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Hoyas' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have given up to their opponents (38.9%).

South Carolina Players to Watch

Erik Stevenson is putting up 13.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Wildens Leveque paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.1), and also posts 9.9 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

James Reese averages 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Devin Carter is putting up 7.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Georgetown Players to Watch