Georgetown vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

How to Watch Georgetown vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgetown
- The Gamecocks put up 69.6 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas average 7.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Gamecocks give up (66.4).
- The Gamecocks make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- The Hoyas' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have given up to their opponents (38.9%).
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson is putting up 13.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Wildens Leveque paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.1), and also posts 9.9 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- James Reese averages 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Devin Carter is putting up 7.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is the Hoyas' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he contributes 13.8 points and 1.3 assists.
- The Hoyas get 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Don Carey.
- Kaiden Rice is posting 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per game (seventh in the country).
- The Hoyas get 2.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Timothy Ighoefe.
How To Watch
December
5
2021
Georgetown at South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)