Georgetown vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgetown

    Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgetown

    • The Gamecocks put up 69.6 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Hoyas give up.
    • The Hoyas average 7.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Gamecocks give up (66.4).
    • The Gamecocks make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
    • The Hoyas' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have given up to their opponents (38.9%).

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Erik Stevenson is putting up 13.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Wildens Leveque paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.1), and also posts 9.9 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • James Reese averages 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Devin Carter is putting up 7.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Aminu Mohammed is the Hoyas' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he contributes 13.8 points and 1.3 assists.
    • The Hoyas get 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Don Carey.
    • Kaiden Rice is posting 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per game (seventh in the country).
    • The Hoyas get 2.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Timothy Ighoefe.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Georgetown at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; aMinnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket gainst Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Minnesota won 54-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    9 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    13 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) after scoring against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Miss vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy