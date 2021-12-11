Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (21) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (21) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Syracuse Orange (5-4) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (4-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Syracuse

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Syracuse

    • The 77.8 points per game the Orange record are 5.9 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.9).
    • The Hoyas put up an average of 76.3 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Orange allow.
    • The Orange are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
    • The Hoyas' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
    • Cole Swider leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
    • Girard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Orange, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
    • The Syracuse steals leader is Boeheim, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jesse Edwards, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Kaiden Rice is at the top of the Hoyas scoring leaderboard with 14.5 points per game. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and dishes out 0.6 assists per game.
    • The Georgetown leaders in rebounding and assists are Aminu Mohammed with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.1 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Dante Harris with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
    • Rice averages 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.
    • Harris (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Syracuse Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Arizona State

    W 92-84

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Auburn

    L 89-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Indiana

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Florida State

    W 63-60

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Villanova

    L 67-53

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    L 73-56

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 77-74

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Longwood

    W 91-83

    Home

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    L 80-67

    Away

    12/8/2021

    UMBC

    W 100-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Syracuse at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 1A Championship: Mitchell vs. Tarboro

    2 minutes ago
    syracuse
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown

    2 minutes ago
    Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at North Dakota State in FCS Football Quarterfinals

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Creighton

    2 minutes ago
    wisconsin basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State

    2 minutes ago
    louisiana tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisiana at Louisiana Tech

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after scoring against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Jordan Brown (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy