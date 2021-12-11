Publish date:
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (5-4) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (4-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Syracuse
- The 77.8 points per game the Orange record are 5.9 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.9).
- The Hoyas put up an average of 76.3 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Orange allow.
- The Orange are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- The Hoyas' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Cole Swider leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
- Girard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Orange, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- The Syracuse steals leader is Boeheim, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jesse Edwards, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Kaiden Rice is at the top of the Hoyas scoring leaderboard with 14.5 points per game. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and dishes out 0.6 assists per game.
- The Georgetown leaders in rebounding and assists are Aminu Mohammed with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.1 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Dante Harris with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
- Rice averages 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.
- Harris (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Arizona State
W 92-84
Home
11/26/2021
Auburn
L 89-68
Away
11/30/2021
Indiana
W 112-110
Home
12/4/2021
Florida State
W 63-60
Away
12/7/2021
Villanova
L 67-53
Home
12/11/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
12/18/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
12/21/2021
Cornell
-
Home
12/29/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/5/2022
Miami
-
Away
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
San Diego State
L 73-56
Away
11/26/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 77-74
Home
11/30/2021
Longwood
W 91-83
Home
12/5/2021
South Carolina
L 80-67
Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
W 100-71
Home
12/11/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
12/15/2021
Howard
-
Home
12/18/2021
TCU
-
Home
12/22/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/28/2021
Creighton
-
Away
1/1/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Syracuse at Georgetown
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)