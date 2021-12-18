Skip to main content
    How to Watch Georgetown vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 10, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) drives against Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) bring a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. TCU

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. TCU

    • The 71.7 points per game the Horned Frogs record are the same as the Hoyas allow.
    • The Hoyas average 16.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (61.2).
    • The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
    • The Hoyas have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • The Horned Frogs leader in points and assists is Mike Miles, who scores 16.6 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
    • Emanuel Miller leads TCU in rebounding, grabbing 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
    • Miles makes more threes per game than any other member of the Horned Frogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
    • Miller is TCU's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Xavier Cork leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Aminu Mohammed has the top spot on the Hoyas leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • Dante Harris records more assists than any other Georgetown player with 5.3 per game. He also scores 12.8 points and grabs 4.2 rebounds per game.
    • Kaiden Rice is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hoyas with 3.9 made threes per game.
    • Harris (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Malcolm Wilson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    TCU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 68-51

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oral Roberts

    W 71-63

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Utah

    W 76-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 68-64

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Longwood

    W 91-83

    Home

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    L 80-67

    Away

    12/8/2021

    UMBC

    W 100-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Syracuse

    W 79-75

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Howard

    W 85-73

    Home

    12/18/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    TCU at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

