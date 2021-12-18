Mar 10, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) drives against Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) bring a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. TCU

The 71.7 points per game the Horned Frogs record are the same as the Hoyas allow.

The Hoyas average 16.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (61.2).

The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

The Hoyas have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.

TCU Players to Watch

The Horned Frogs leader in points and assists is Mike Miles, who scores 16.6 points per game along with 4.6 assists.

Emanuel Miller leads TCU in rebounding, grabbing 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.

Miles makes more threes per game than any other member of the Horned Frogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.

Miller is TCU's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Xavier Cork leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed has the top spot on the Hoyas leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Dante Harris records more assists than any other Georgetown player with 5.3 per game. He also scores 12.8 points and grabs 4.2 rebounds per game.

Kaiden Rice is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hoyas with 3.9 made threes per game.

Harris (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Malcolm Wilson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Pepperdine W 73-64 Home 11/29/2021 Austin Peay W 68-51 Home 12/2/2021 Oral Roberts W 71-63 Home 12/8/2021 Utah W 76-62 Home 12/11/2021 Texas A&M W 68-64 Away 12/18/2021 Georgetown - Away 12/21/2021 Grambling - Home 12/29/2021 Texas Southern - Home 1/1/2022 Kansas - Away 1/3/2022 West Virginia - Home 1/8/2022 Baylor - Home

Georgetown Schedule