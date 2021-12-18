How to Watch Georgetown vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) bring a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. TCU
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. TCU
- The 71.7 points per game the Horned Frogs record are the same as the Hoyas allow.
- The Hoyas average 16.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (61.2).
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- The Hoyas have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.
TCU Players to Watch
- The Horned Frogs leader in points and assists is Mike Miles, who scores 16.6 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
- Emanuel Miller leads TCU in rebounding, grabbing 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Miles makes more threes per game than any other member of the Horned Frogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
- Miller is TCU's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Xavier Cork leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed has the top spot on the Hoyas leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Dante Harris records more assists than any other Georgetown player with 5.3 per game. He also scores 12.8 points and grabs 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Kaiden Rice is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hoyas with 3.9 made threes per game.
- Harris (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Malcolm Wilson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Pepperdine
W 73-64
Home
11/29/2021
Austin Peay
W 68-51
Home
12/2/2021
Oral Roberts
W 71-63
Home
12/8/2021
Utah
W 76-62
Home
12/11/2021
Texas A&M
W 68-64
Away
12/18/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
12/21/2021
Grambling
-
Home
12/29/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
1/1/2022
Kansas
-
Away
1/3/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
1/8/2022
Baylor
-
Home
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Longwood
W 91-83
Home
12/5/2021
South Carolina
L 80-67
Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
W 100-71
Home
12/11/2021
Syracuse
W 79-75
Home
12/15/2021
Howard
W 85-73
Home
12/18/2021
TCU
-
Home
12/22/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/28/2021
Creighton
-
Away
1/1/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/4/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/7/2022
Marquette
-
Home