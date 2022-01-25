How to Watch Georgetown vs UConn

UConn hosts Georgetown on Tuesday night looking to win its fourth straight game.

UConn is back at home after beating Butler on Thursday 75-56. It was the second straight game the Huskies beat the Bulldogs as they won at home on Tuesday 76-59.

How to Watch Georgetown at UConn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Georgetown at UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two dominant performances for the Huskies got them to 4-2 in the Big East. It has been a good start to the conference schedule and their two losses have been by a combined seven points with one of them coming in overtime.

Tuesday night they will look to get their fourth straight win as they play a Georgetown team that has lost six straight.

The Hoyas are still searching for their first Big East win of the year as they have not won since Dec. 15.

Georgetown has played better in the last couple of games, but the Hoyas still haven't had enough to get that first conference win.

Tuesday they will have to play their best game of the year if they want to pull off a huge upset of the Huskies.

Regional restrictions may apply.